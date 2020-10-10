Nigeria Tourism Awards 2020 adopts new metrics, set for next year

The organisers of the annual Nigeria Tourism Award has disclosed the adoption of a new process in determining winners of the awards even as its fixed February 6, 2021 for the hosting of this year’s edition due to the impact of COVID – 19.

This development was made known in a statement by the Chief Executive Officer of The Balearica Awards, the organisers of Nigeria Tourism Awards, Efetobo Awhana, who is also the CEO of Avantgard Tours. According to him, the change in the process of determining winners was necessitated by the need to ensure that all margins of errors are eliminated in choosing the winners. Before now the process was such that winners emerged after a public nomination and thereafter, public voting process.

However, a scoring system has now been adopted, which requires every potential winner to enter for the awards and then be scored by inspectors on a set of criteria for each category. This gives the entrants a better chance to win the prestigious award based on merit as against depending on the limited knowledge of the public based on either their current or previous state.

Awhana revealed that the loll in activities occasioned by COVID – 19 pandemic gave them the opportunity to the award process and come up with the new system, which according to him, is geared at raising the bar of the award quality and authenticity, as the new system eliminates the chances of particular brands emerging winners consistently due to long entrenched public sentiments. Speaking on this new move, the project coordinator, Nnena Fakoya -Smith, said: “Nigeria Tourism Awards seek to remain at the most prestigious award celebrating innovation and excellence in Nigeria’s tourism industry. It is a strong platform to showcase the work of the best of the industry and promote outstanding brands and stakeholders”.

She further explained that for the 2020 awards, 10 of the categories are for individuals who have been outstanding in their contributions to the growth of domestic tourism in Nigeria. These categories, according to her, include: The Tourism Personality of the Year; Royal Support for Tourism; Best Tourism Commissioner; and Best Tourism Governor. There will also be special recognition awards for Tourism Investment; Tourism Support, and Tourism Infrastructure; as well as essential duties for public sector players who excelled in tourism allied sectors, like the police, immigration, and parks.

The Activations Director for the awards, Olanrewaju Samson, disclosed that the Best Tourism Commissioner will be judged based on the overall scores of the state-owned attractions. This, he said is to encourage state commissioners to be more devoted to the development and promotion of their attractions, he said is critical to the growth of tourism.

While the Best Tourism Governor award will go to the governor with the most friendly policies towards tourism and travel trade, and who has also shown the most commitment in providing infrastructure for tourism. Awhana further stated that this year’s edition, which is the fourth in the series, has been slated to hold on Saturday February 6, 2021 to allow for an extended inspection period which will span December. “We are excited and looking forward to honouring the winners whose contributions and professionalism represent the hope we have for a thriving tourism industry in Nigeria”, said Awhana, as he promised a colourful and quality event.

Like this: Like Loading...