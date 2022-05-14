Nigeria Tourism Awards 2021: Sanwo-Olu, Adeojo, Odusanwo, others on honours roll

Organisers of the yearly Nigeria Tourism Awards have disclosed the winners for 2021 honour list, which is the fifth edition, with the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo – Olu, leading the roll call of honourees as the Best Tourism Governor. According to the Chief Executive Officer of the awards, Mr. Efetobo Awhana; “the 5th edition of Nigeria Tourism Awards is a landmark one for us as it symbolises the growth and resilience of an industry battling for survival following the devastation occasioned by the COVID – 19 pandemic.

‘‘Nigeria Tourism Awards recognises those tourism organisations and individuals who have sought creative ways to excel and grow brand Nigeria” He further stated that the awards, which is also known as The Balearica Awards; ‘‘are an assemblage of the crème de la crème of the industry recognised as the biggest source of employment globally.’’

The winners, he said; ‘‘emerged following a careful and diligent scoring process introduced in 2020. They were judged and scored on the set criteria for their individual categories. The following, he said emerged as winners in different categories after a careful and rigourous selection process. The honors list include: Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State: (Best Tourism Governor); Chief Abiodun Odusanwo: (Tourism Personality of the Year); Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile –Yusuf: (Best Tourism Commissioner); and Park Vega Water Park: (Best Family Amusement Centre).

While a Lifetime Achievement Awards will be presented to Tope Ogbeni-Awe, a marketing communications expert who has contributed immensely to the growth of the tourism industry for decades. He was a formal tourism editor of the Vanguard Newspaper and a pioneer of Nigerian travel journalism. Also, Awhana disclosed that special recognition awards will be presented to Chief Michael Adeojo (Tourism Investment); Aura by Transcorp (Tourism Innovation); SSA to Ekiti State Governor on Tourism Development, Amb. Wale Ojo-Lanre; NTDC North Central Zonal Coordinator, Mrs. Nanna Yakubu; Chairman, Delta State Tourism Board, Fidelia Salami; Amb. Kayode Adeshola of Tourism Plus; Mr. Chuma Mgbojikwe of Transcorp Hotels; SKAL International Lagos President, Mr. Ademola Sanya; Infogem Limited Chairman, Chief Ayo Olumoko; NANTA VP Lagos Zone, Mr. Yinka Folami, and MD of SJ Tours, Mrs. Abiola Ogunbiyi. A number of tourism brands have also been slated for honour, they include: Best Beach Hotel, Best Luxury Hotel, Best Boutique Hotel, Best Business Hotel, Best Family Hotel, Best Resort, Best Training School, Best International Airline, Best Domestic Airline, Best Fast Food Chain, Best Domestic Tour Operator, and Best Online Travel Agency. The awards ceremony will hold on Friday May 20 at the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel in Lagos.

