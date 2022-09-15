Nigeria: Towards a robust digital economy

While digital economy is evolving across the world, contributing largely to the global gross domestic product (GDP), Nigeria is not lagging as government puts in efforts to grow the sector, even with some challenges which need to be addressed for a more robust economy. ABOLAJI ADEBAYO writes

Since 2015 when Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) proposed the transition of the economy into a digital economy through investments in digital infrastructure, especially broadband, the sector has witnessed growth. It has continued to generate revenue, turning around the economy of the country, as it does globally. With the promotion of digital economy, Nigeria has been making significant progress in economic reform. Digital economy contributes 15.5 per cent of global GDP, with its value put at $11.5 trillion, which has grown two and a half times faster than global GDP over the past 15 years, almost doubling in size since the year 2000. As the biggest economy in Africa, with one of the largest youth populations, Nigeria is well-positioned to develop a strong digital economy. The country is uniquely positioned to reap the benefits of the digital economy, accounting for 47 per cent of West Africa’s population. It is said that to have the largest mobile market in sub-Saharan Africa, supported by strong mobile broadband infrastructure and improved international connectivity, yet minimal fixed broadband infrastructure and connectivity in rural areas is leaving a significant number of the most marginalised segments of the population without Internet access. According to the World Bank assessment, Nigeria is capturing only a fraction of its digital economic potential and will need to make strategic investments to develop a dynamic, transformative digital economy. In Nigeria, the digital economy is a key priority, as the report notes that the country has made some strides to strengthen the country’s digital space. Nigeria’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan 2017–2020 (ERGP) recognises the need for a digital-led strategy to make the Nigerian economy more competitive in the 21st Century global economy. In 2015, the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) proposed the transition of the economy into a digital economy through investments in digital infrastructure and, more specifically, broadband, which is a key driver of digital economy growth. Nigeria is also committed to universal education, including providing digital skills training and it is home to several high-growth digital companies. Aside these, the Federal Government has also put in some efforts to develop the sector. Such efforts include policies to encourage investments in the sector

Government’s efforts

For a strong and sustained digital economy in Nigeria, the Federal Government, through NCC, set policies to guide the sector. Various digital economic policies put in place by government, which are amenable to implementation by NCC, have been instrumental to the successes and milestones so far recorded in the nation’s telecommunications industry, including digital economy, the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, had said. The digital economy policies were backed by NCC’s 5-Point Agenda for easy implementation. Danbatta, at a forum recently, restated NCC’s commitment to the implementation of the policies through the agenda. The EVC declared that the articulated policies have served as necessary springboards that helped the Commission to leapfrog in the achievement of its mandate through the objective implementation of roadmaps and the set targets stipulated by the various policies to enhance the nation’s digital culture and socio-economic developments. According to him, the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003, where the Commission derives its regulatory power and independence, as well as series of other laudable policies emplaced by successive administrations in Nigeria and more importantly under President Muhammadu Buhari, have bolstered the Commission’s capacity to attain regulatory efficiency and operational excellence. He recalled that he initiated the development of the Strategic Vision Implementation Plan (SVP) when he assumed office in 2015, as the implementation roadmap for all the various telecoms and broadly, digital economyoriented policies put in place by government.

Strategic Vision Plan

“In 2015, we developed the first Strategic Vision Plan (SVP) 2015-2020 with 8-Point agenda, which encapsulates the various policies such as the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (NNBP), 2013-2018, the NCC’s Strategic Management Plan (SMP), the International Telecommunication Union (ITU)’s Strategic Vision Plan focusing on Availability, Accessibility and Affordability (3As), as well as other important policies of government that are connected to telecom industry development,” the EVC stated. According to Danbatta, the highpoint of the implementation of NCC’s first SVP was meeting and surpassing the 30 per cent broadband penetration target by 2018 as specified in NNBP 2013- 2018. He said: “We were able to recorded 31.25 per cent broadband penetration as of December, 2018; raise the bar of telecom consumers protection, improve quality of service, ensure effective deployment of our scarce spectrum resources, deepened local ownership of telecom investment through the regulatory directive to MTN to be listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (now Nigerian Exchange Group NGX). Ultimately, we improved the contribution of telecom sector to the Nigerian’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).” Speaking on the new Strategic Vision Implementation Plan (SViP) 2021- 2025 instituted by the Commission and unveiled on September 8, 2021, Danbatta stated that it was NCC management’s decision to streamline and serve as compass for the implementation of other digital economy policies of the government. These policies include the Federal Government’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP); the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), 2020-2030; the new NNBP 2020-2025; NCC’s Strategic Management Plan 2020-2024; and the ITU’s Strategic Framework 2020-2023, focusing on five goals, including Growth, Inclusiveness, Sustainability, Innovation and Partnership. However, he said, unlike the first SVP, which has eight agenda, the current Strategic Vision Implementation Plan of the Commission has five agenda. The five agenda include Organisational Renewal for Operational Efficiency and Regulatory Excellence; Facilitating the Provision of Infrastructure for a Digital Economy which fosters National Development; Promoting Fair Competition, Inclusive Growth, Increased Investment and Innovative Services; Improving Quality of Service (QoS) for Enhanced Consumer Quality of Experience (QoE); and Facilitating Strategic Collaboration and Partnership. Meanwhile, Danbatta expressed the commitment of the Commission to further deepen connectivity, affordability and increased consumer protection, through diligent implementation of the new SVP’s 5-Point Agenda. He said: “We understand that through on-going diligent implementation of the 5-Point Agenda will the Commission be able to bridge the access gaps in the country. Consequently, we would leverage new technology such as the Fifth Generation (5G) network, accelerate the execution of Infrastructure Companies (InfraCos) project, encourage investment in commercial satellite services in the country to deepen broadband penetration through fibre connectivity, especially in the rural and hard-to-reach areas. “It is our staunch belief that if connectivity is guaranteed and affordability is possible, NCC would have helped in advancing Federal Government’s vision for a digital economy. Accordingly, individuals and businesses and organisations across all sectors of the economy will be able to leverage this digital edge to be more efficient at what they do and, consequently, add greater value to our national economy.”

SVP implementation

To ensure strong commitment to its implementation, Danbatta said the new SVP also had inbuilt initiatives, key performance indicators developed from inception and activities tied to an implementation responsibility matrix. According to him, it also incorporates timelines and a robust monitoring and evaluation mechanism. “It is equally outcome-based and recommendation-driven with follow-up actions to guide the Commission in operationalising the plan and assessing its performance over time. “The new SVP, no doubt, embodies several innovative elements deliberately designed to re-invent and transform the telecom ecosystem within the context of regulation,” he added.

Challenges

However, the sector is faced with some challenges that need to be addressed by government and other stakeholders. Many Nigerian citizens and businesses remain excluded from the digital ecosystem as a result of limited access to broadband and non-availability of adequate devices (mobile devices and computers) to fully utilise the Internet. Digital infrastructure remains one of the challenges. Despite having the largest mobile market in sub-Saharan Africa, which is supported by strong broadband infrastructure and improved international connectivity, Nigeria has minimal fixed broadband infrastructure and connectivity in rural areas, leaving a significant number of the most marginalised segments of the population without internet access. There is weak digital platforms coupled with low access to digital financial services. About 60 million Nigerian adults are without access to a formal account, stalling the country’s journey toward financial inclusion. The capabilities and skills required to use various forms of digital technologies remain limited to a small segment of the population. Despite its large, youthful and entrepreneurial population, digital entrepreneurship is yet to be fully exploited, given its potential to become an engine of economic transformation in Nigeria, due to policy environment that is not favourable to small entrepreneurs.

Last line

There is progress in digital economy, though, infrastructure, finance, skills and entrepreneurship, among others, need to be improved. Similarly, Nigeria is home to several high-growth digital companies that provide hopeful examples of the country’s digital potential. In order to reap the benefits, Nigeria needs to focus on accelerating improvements in five fundamental pillars of a digital economy — digital infrastructure, digital platforms, digital financial services, digital entrepreneurship and digital skills.

