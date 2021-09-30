News Top Stories

Nigeria trails South Africa in $40bn brand ranking

Author Sunday Ojeme

Access Bank fastest growing

The total value of Africa’s top 150 most valuable brands has declined by $5.5 billion (12%) from $45.5 billion in 2020 to $40.0 billion in 2021, according to the latest Brand Finance Africa 150 2021 report. The COVID-19 crisis has played a key role in the downturn in the brand value of Africa’s top brands.

Lockdown measures and travel bans were implemented throughout the year and across the continent, creating uncertainty and impacting brands’ ability to do business as usual. Jeremy Sampson, Managing Director, Brand Finance Africa, said: “In a year that saw most African countries go into lockdown and significant unrest across the continent, a decline in total brand value for the top African brands is unsurprising. “Following the pandemic, African brands will need to search for opportunities to make up lost ground.

By embracing new technologies and collaboration, the continent can propel its recovery and bounce back from the extraordinary situation the world has found itself in.” On his part, Babatunde Odumeru, Managing Director, Brand Finance Nigeria, also said just 17 Nigerian brands featured in the Brand Finance Africa 150 2021 ranking and contributed six per cent of the total brand value. According to him, “as is the case with many brands across the continent, Nigeria’s top brands are not yet truly Pan-African, so although their performance may be solid on home soil, they are failing to translate this internationally.

We are witnessing some brands make strides towards expanding their footprints, should they do so successfully we could see a greater uplift in brand value, as well as more Nigerian brands featuring in the ranking.” Behind South Africa, Nigeria is the second most represented nation in the Brand Finance Africa 150 2021 ranking with 17 brands featuring and accounting for six per cent of the total brand value. 33 Export (down 8% to $292 million) is Nigeria’s most valuable brand, sitting in 43rd in the overall ranking.

This brand value decrease is in line with the trend seen for alcohol brands across the continent and the rest of the world with people going out and drinking less because of the pandemic. South African brands dominate once again, with the entire top 10 hailing from the nation. In total, 81 South African brands feature with a cumulative brand value of $29.0 billion, equating to 73 per cent of the total brand value in the ranking – a 15 per cent decrease from last year. MTN and Vodacom lead the way, with First National Bank (brand value $1.3 billion), Old Mutual (brand value $1.3 billion) and Standard Bank ($1.3 billion) completing the top five. In total, there are only 19 of the continent’s 54 countries with brand representation in the ranking. Morocco is the third most represented nation in the ranking, with 10 brands featuring, which account for six per cent of the total brand value. Claiming 13th spot is Maroc Telecom – the highest ranked brand from outside South Africa – jumping five spots following a modest one per cent rise in brand value to $761 million. The telecoms brand was able to capitalise on the increased reliability on its services over the previous year and a half, with both work and social lives forced to turn online, managing to increase its customer base, seeing an uptick of 10 per cent in broadband users.

Our Reporters

Top Stories

Plane crash: Bodies of officers arrive church in Abuja

Author Reporter

  Bodies of Air Force officers killed in a plane crash in Kaduna have arrived at the Protestant church, Airforce base, Abuja. The five officers were in the entourage of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Ibrahim Attahiru who died in the ill-fated aircraft. The bodies were brought to the NAF base where the funeral […]
News

Group distributes palliatives, cash to Osun widows

Author Our Reporters

Some poor widows in Iresi town, Osun State have received bags of rice and cash as part of supports to cushion their hardship, particularly due to the coronavirus pandemic. The beneficiaries said during lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, palliative distributed by the state government did not get to them. According to their […]
News Top Stories

Senate orders Ministry to account for missing 55 vehicles

Author Chukwu David

The Senate Committee on Public Account, yesterday, queried Federal Ministry of Environment over alleged missing 55 vehicles in the ministry. The committee, chaired by Senator Mathew Urhoghide, issued the query, relying on the 2018 report of the Auditor-General of the Federation. The query reads: “Audit observed that 55 vehicles were not presented for physical inspection, […]

