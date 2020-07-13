Nigeria treated, discharged 13,447 COVID-19 patients

…as Lagos doctors begin warning strike

The number of COVID-19 patients discharged in the country is now 13,447 following 344 new successfully treated cases.

This was according to the new data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on its official Twitter account on Sunday.

The NCDC had also recorded 571 new COVID-19 cases in 20 states, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 32,558.

The health agency said no new state had reported a case in the last 24 hours.

It added that till date, 32,558 cases had been confirmed, while 740 deaths had been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

NCDC stated that the 571 new cases reported were from Lagos (152), Ebonyi (108), Edo (53), Ondo (46), FCT (38), Oyo (20), Kwara (19), Plateau (17), Osun (14), Bayelsa (14), Ekiti (14), Katsina (14), Akwa Ibom (11), Kaduna (11), Rivers (11), Niger (10), Ogun (7), Kano (6), Cross River (4) and Bauchi (2).

The public health institute said there were 16 new COVID-19 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours across Nigeria with the death toll in the country rising to 740.

It also said COVID-19 cases were still rising, adding that reduction depended on collective efforts and adherence to the recommended measures.

The NCDC canvassed for more efforts other than those of the agency to send the right message to Nigerians.

The health agency said the COVID-19 pandemic was a test of global solidarity and global leadership.

“The virus thrives on division but is thwarted when we unite,” it said.

Meanwhile, doctors, under the aegis of the Medical Guild in Lagos state, have declared a three-day warning strike over issues affecting their safety and welfare.

Medical Guild is the association of doctors under the employment of the Lagos state government.

Oluwajimi Sodipo, Chairman of the Guild, said the strike, which would run from July 13 to 16, would exempt members working in the state’s COVID-19 isolation centres, “even though they have not been paid for two months”.

He said congress of the Guild had on June 27 extended the two weeks ultimatum to the state government, after the expiration of its initial 21 days ultimatum to resolve the issues.

The guild leader said the government failed to take advantage of the grace period given to meet 70 percent of their demands in order to avert the strike.

He said wage disparity between the federal and Lagos doctors is not being given necessary attention by the state government.

“The issue of COVID-19 hazard allowances and inducement allowances memorandum of understanding approved by the federal government to the doctors has not been approved by the Lagos government to her doctors,” he said.

“Doctors working in COVID-19 isolation centres are still being owed two months’ salaries. They are also being unceremoniously disengaged without recourse to their welfare.”

The chairman accused the government of not paying attention to the issue of doctors getting infected and re-infected on a daily basis.

