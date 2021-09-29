News

Nigeria, Turkey to collaborate on humanitarian response

The Government of Turkey has indicated interest in collaborating with Nigeria in the area of humanitarian response and mitigation. The Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Hidayet Bayraktar, made this known yesterday when he paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq in Abuja. Ambassador Bayraktar said Turkey has sent various humanitarian assistance around the world, including Somalia, Afghanistan and some other African countries, in a bid to cushion the aftermath of the crises in those areas.

He sought the collaboration of the Ministry to achieve more in the area of humanitarian mitigation and responses in Nigeria. He added: “We have so many humanitarian assistance programmes within the world from Afghanistan to Somalia and to other African countries as well. Turkey is one of the humanitarian key players and up till now, we are expecting to assist about several countries that needed humanitarian assistance.”

