News

Nigeria, Turkey to strengthen parliamentary ties

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

Nigeria and Turkey are set to strengthen parliamentary ties by establishing friendship groups between the parliaments of the two countries. Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, while hosting the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Hidayet Bayraktar, during a courtesy visit yesterday in Abuja, said the House would establish its friendship group in a couple of days. He said Nigeria and Turkey had a long history and that there was a lot that could be done between the two countries, noting that there were areas yet to be tapped, especially in terms of trade between the two countries.

He said: “Thank you for this visit. We appreciate this. Obviously, there are some issues we need to discuss. This is our first engagement, and we will continue to engage. “We in the 9th House have deployed what we call Legislative Diplomacy to see how we can address diplomatic issues. I’m glad that you brought up the issue of the parliamentary friendship group.”

Gbajabiamila said the House would explore more avenues when members return from their annual vacation, saying: “I envisage a parliamentary visit from our end between September and October, barring unforeseen circumstances. “We’ll explore all the areas – security, economy, politics, agriculture and all that. We’ll establish that group in the next couple of days and look out for our engagement in September-October.” Earlier, Bayraktar had said there was a cordial relationship between the two countries, but added that there was the need to strengthen parliamentary ties.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

GOVERNORSHIP POLL: Gov sacks deputy’s aides as Assembly plots impeachment

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Dep Gov: My principal bribing lawmakers with N10m each Akeredolu: I don’t believe in inducement The feud between Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), and his estranged deputy, Agboola Ajayi, took a new dimension yesterday with the alleged plan to impeach the latter. This came as Governor Akeredolu sacked all the aides attached to the […]
News

Sokoto urges NASS to pass PIB

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Sokoto

•Tambuwal swears-in Grand Khadi   Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has appealed to the National Assembly to speedily consider the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) before it.   Tambuwal made the appeal yesterday on the occasion of the First Quarter 2021 Public Lecture Series held at the Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto (UDUS), […]
News

Give tech jobs to Nigerians, Osinbajo urges Huawei

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice-President Yemi Osjnbajo has urged Huawei Nigeria not to stop at training Nigerians in technology, but to go further by employing them into the ecosystem. According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Lalolu Akande, Osinbajo made the call during a virtual courtesy call from Huawei Nigeria, led by it’s new […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica