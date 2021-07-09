Nigeria, Turkey to strengthen parliamentary ties

Nigeria and Turkey are set to strengthen parliamentary ties by establishing friendship groups between the parliaments of the two countries. Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, while hosting the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Hidayet Bayraktar, during a courtesy visit yesterday in Abuja, said the House would establish its friendship group in a couple of days. He said Nigeria and Turkey had a long history and that there was a lot that could be done between the two countries, noting that there were areas yet to be tapped, especially in terms of trade between the two countries.

He said: “Thank you for this visit. We appreciate this. Obviously, there are some issues we need to discuss. This is our first engagement, and we will continue to engage. “We in the 9th House have deployed what we call Legislative Diplomacy to see how we can address diplomatic issues. I’m glad that you brought up the issue of the parliamentary friendship group.”

Gbajabiamila said the House would explore more avenues when members return from their annual vacation, saying: “I envisage a parliamentary visit from our end between September and October, barring unforeseen circumstances. “We’ll explore all the areas – security, economy, politics, agriculture and all that. We’ll establish that group in the next couple of days and look out for our engagement in September-October.” Earlier, Bayraktar had said there was a cordial relationship between the two countries, but added that there was the need to strengthen parliamentary ties.

