Nigeria U-18, U-20 teams crowned champions of IHF Trophy Tournament for Africa Zone 3

Nigeria U-18 and U-20 team have been crowned champions of the IHF Trophy Tournament for Africa Zone 3 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

The Nigeria teams defeated host Ivory Coast in both finals in what was a cagey affair to the disappointment of several Ivorian fans who were rooting for their team.

The U-18 team led by Coach Emeka Nnamani crowned their superlative performance at the championship as they defeated Ivory Coast 29-24 to win the championship with 100% performance. Niger Republic came third in the U-18 category as they defeated Benin Republic 27-25.

The U-20 Nigeria team under the tutelage of Coach Fidelis Obi found it difficult in a tensed final against Ivory Coast but they persevered to score the last shot of the match which earned them 29-28 victory over the host.

Niger Republic also came third as they defeated Burkina Faso 30-24. With this victory, Nigeria’s U-18 and U-20 team will participate in the continental IHF Challenge Trophy which will hold in Brazzaville, Congo from December 12 to 18, 2022.

