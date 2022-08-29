Nigeria, U.S. in race for $17.9bn collaboration software revenue

Market revenue from collaboration software has been forecast to reach $17.9 billion in 2025. The revenue is to be generated from the sales of softwares in Nigeria, US, German and other countries of the world. Nigeria is said to depend largely on importation of software technology since it has not been able to develop its own locally.

From around $7 billion in 2015 to nearly $16 billion in 2020, global market revenue from collaboration software have been increasing in recent years and this is expected to continue across the world due to development in the technology and increase in world populations.

Collaboration software enables the sharing, processing and management of files, documents and other data types among several users or systems. Popular examples include Slack and Microsoft Teams.

According to Statista, the enterprise software market has experienced high levels of growth in recent years, with market revenues more than doubling in the decade between 2009 and 2019. With year-on-year growth frequently exceeding 10 per cent, the enterprise software market is the fastest growing segment in the overarching IT industry. Initial forecasts suggest that this trend of rapid expansion will continue in the coming years, yet the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in 2020 painted a dim picture for the global economy.

The global IT industry, including software segment, was expected to decline in 2020. The IT spending worldwide on enterprise software and related technology increased by 13.6 per cent in 2021, while the overall IT spending is expected to increase by 5.1 per cent, reaching $4.45 trillion. IT spending took a hit in 2020 due to the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The global information technology (IT) spending on devices, including PCs, tablets, mobile phones and printers, as well as data center systems, enterprise software and communications services came to $4.26 trillion in 2021 and is expected to increase to around $4.43 trillion in 2022. IT services and communication services take the largest share of spending.

Both receive the largest amounts of investments, as these segments include a large array of different services and tools that remain cornerstones to different business functions. For example, different unified communication services are vital to connecting employees virtually and therefore enhance business productivity. Spending on the different IT segments is expected to grow, accelerating digital transformation across various industries.

Digital transformation encompasses the utilisation of artificial intelligence, process automation and moving data to the cloud. These processes are empowered by strategic spending on and deployment of different information technologies.

In the 2021 budget, the Federal Government of Nigeria made N24.6 billion on software and IT services with a total of 158 agencies scheduled for software acquisition and update. Meanwhile, the CEO of Revent Technologies, Babatola Awe, said Nigeria is not keying into the increase in spending on information technology as projected globally.

According to him, Nigerians are not ready to spend on IT, noting that there is a downturn in IT spending despite the projections that there will be a 5.1 per cent increase from $4.26 trillion in 2021 to $4.45 trillion in 2022 globally.

Nigerian tech startup was raised to $1.7 billion, while the Africa-based tech startups raised over $2.9 billion in 2021. With this figure, it was reported that Nigeria had about 60 per cent of the total African tech startups.

Awe, in a conversation with New Telegraph, noted that startup had seen some challenges, especially relating to the macroeconomic and geopolitical risks affecting IT business.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...