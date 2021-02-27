News Top Stories

Nigeria, U.S. mull stronger security cooperation

Nigeria and the United States have expressed mutual desire for a stronger security cooperation to strengthen Nigeria’s capabilities to secure its land and sea borders, enhance overall security and combat terrorism in the country. These security issues were brought to the fore when the Commander of the U.S. Africa Command, General Stephen Townsend, wrapped up a three-day visit to West African with a stop in Nigeria. During the visit, Townsend met with the top government and security officials in furtherance of the long-standing partnership and security cooperation between the two nations.

Specifically, Townsend met with the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari and National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno, to discuss regional security issues and to express the command’s gratitude for the assistance Nigeria provided during a hostage rescue operation last year. “When we asked for their help, the Nigerian government answered the call. Our hostage recovery mission in October would have been impossible without their support.

They quickly provided assistance that helped the U.S. military to save an American life. That is a strong example of our partnership with Nigeria,” he said. Townsend also met with senior military officials, including Minister of Defence Bashir Salihi Magashi and the Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Lucky Irabor, to talk about ongoing cooperation in the region and greater maritime security and threat mitigation. Townsend acknowledged that Nigeria has been a key partner in countering violent extremist organisations throughout the Lake Chad Basin

