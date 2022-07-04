Nigeria, U.S., others spend $48.9bn on information security

A total of $48.9 billion has been spent on information security by Nigeria, U.S. and other countries across the world. This was revealed in a report by Statista, a research platform.

The spending grew from $101.5 billion in 2017 to $150.4 billion in 2021, surpassing the spending on security services expected to reach 72.5 billion in 2021.

The report stated that there was 12.4 per cent growth from 2020, indicating that most spending was concentrated on security services, infrastructure protection and network security equipment.

According to the research platform, the information security technology market is forecast to grow in the next few years. By 2024, the worldwide spending on information security is expected to be more than double that of 2017.

Information security refers to the practice of managing access to information, whether that is securing information from unauthorized access, or verifying the identity of those who claim to have authority to access information.

The rise of new markets such as the Internet of Things (IoT) is shaping securing trends, creating a shift towards managed security services and other segments of IT security. Worldwide revenue from cloud management and security services is forecast to reach almost $30 billion in 2022, compared to just $5 billion in 2015.

By 2024, the worldwide market size for information security is expected reach almost 175 billion. The leading region by market share of security appliances is the United States, as of 2018.

The United States made up 36.7 per cent of the global security appliance market in the fourth quarter of 2018. The U.S. is also home to the top two companies producing security appliances: as of the fourth quarter of 2019, Cisco and Palo Alto Networks held the highest market shares in the security appliance market, with a market share of 15.8 and 13.5 per cent respectively.

The largest segments of the information security solutions and services market worldwide, as of 2019, are managed security services and network security, with market shares of 20.4 and 16.5 per cent respectively. Meanwhile, Nigeria has continued to battle with cyber attacks as companies, government parastatas, organisations and other are daily attacked.

In the last quarter of 2020, there were records of some unprecedented and significant cyber-attacks against major cybersecurity and technology firms, including FireEye and SolarWinds.

These attacks were attributed mainly to certain nation-state actors and Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) groups.

The waves of attacks resulted in the theft of proprietary, internal and unreleased security tools as well as the breach of the SolarWinds security monitoring product through the exploitation of a backdoor written in the code.

A cybersecurity expert, Adote Rock, said Nigeria needs to spend more on cybersecurity, saying the attackers are getting more complex. “We are yet to start seeing the full effect of these attacks, and it remains imminent that some of these tools and exploits will start emerging within forums on the dark web and eventually in the ‘wild’.

There is certainly a lot to uncover from these attacks, and we will possibly see a lot more breaches tied to these attacks as investigations progress.

“These attacks make it resounding that any organisation, irrespective of their prowess, will face cybersecurity threats. Attackers are getting creative and audacious, and we expect more daring attacks on cybersecurity service/solutionsproviders and tech organisations.”

