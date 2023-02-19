Nigeria, U S, Spain, 37 others collaborate to tackle piracy in Gulf of Guinea

The United States Forces, Spain and Nigerian Navy are collaborating with 37 countries to enhance combined maritime law enforcement capacity, promote national and regional security of individual navies in the Gulf of Guinea.

Code-named “Exercise Obangame Express (EOE), 2023,” the navies have also increased interoperability among the United States of America, Africa and multinational partners. The Exercise Obangame Express sponsored by the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) operated through Angola, Republic of Benin, Cape Verde, Cameroun, Ghana and Nigeria in the Gulf of Guinea.

The participating countries included Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Cote d’lvoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Denmark, France, Germany, Guinea Bissau, Italy, Liberia, Togo, Gabon, Poland, Senegal, the Economic Community of West African States, and Economic Community of Central African States.

At the Admiralty Conference Centre, venue for debrief and closing ceremony, journalists and others were taken through the one week Exercise at Seas that kicked off the ceremony on board Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) KADA, held at the Naval Dockyard Limited, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice-Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo stated that the exercise was designed to improve regional collaboration through joint operations, intelligence sharing and harmonised legal frameworks to enhance collective capabilities of Gulf of Guinea nations against maritime crimes.

“The partner nations that dispatched large ships participated in this year’s edition of the sea exercise are the United States of America and the Kingdom of Spain. Their presence and participation will promote a safe, more secured and enabling maritime environment and socio economic activities to thrive within the Gulf of Guinea.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...