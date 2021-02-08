News Top Stories

Nigeria, UAE’s spat lingers as Emirates cancels flights

  • Travellers stranded amidst COVID-19 protocols’ row

 

Despite the pact purportedly reached by Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Emirates Airlines, for two days, has failed to operate to Lagos and Abuja

 

This has raised concern that the pact reached by both countries over UAE’s suspension of Rapid Antigen Testing (RDT) prior to departure of Emirates flights from Nigeria with immediate effect until such a time that the required infrastructure is made avail  able by the Nigerian government may not have gone down well with the carrier.

 

A highly placed airline official, who is in the know of the spat, told New Telegraph that both the airline and the Federal Government were trying to outwit each other on the different positions taken by the two parties.

 

While he said Emirates was trying to force the hands of the Nigerian government to accept its rapid test policy, the Nigerian government is, going by the agreement extracted from them, to suspend the  exercise till such a time that the required infrastructure is made available.

 

The UAE had accused Nigeria of lax COVID-19 test and the procurement of fake COVID-19 certificate, which has led to spike in coronavirus cases in the UAE; the reason for the introduction of Rapid Antigen Testing (RDT) on intending travellers from Nigeria to Dubai.

 

The carrier had been suspended by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for taking an action which did not sit well with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and consequently suspended the carrier last week Friday. A few hours after the suspension, the airline got a reprieve when the suspension was lifted after Emirates backed down.

 

The airline immediately issued a statement pledging its commitment to the lucrative Dubai-Nigeria route and rallied passengers booked on the flights for February 6 and February 7, 2021 as the travellers heaved a sigh of relief that they would eventually be airlifted.

 

The airline, in a notice to its trade partners, said: “We wish to inform you that LOS-DXB (EK784) and ABV-DXB (EK786) flights scheduled for Saturday 06 February 2021 have been cancelled due to operational reasons. DXB-LOS (EK783) and DXB-ABV (EK785) will, however, operate to bring incoming passengers.

 

“For passengers affected, kindly apply re-booking options provided in our COVID-19 waiver policy previously communicated. We hope to revert to you as soon as possible, regarding the status of our future flights.

 

“As always, we thank you for your continued support. If you require any further assistance please contact us.”

 

Yesterday’s notice shattered the hope of travellers as the carrier said: “We wish to inform you that LOS-DXB (EK784) and ABV-DXB (EK786) flights scheduled for Sunday 07 February 2021 have been cancelled due to operational reasons. DXB-LOS (EK783) and DXB-ABV (EK785) will however operate to bring incoming passengers.

 

“For passengers affected, kindly apply re-booking options provided in our COVID-19 waiver policy previously communicated. We hope to revert to you as soon as possible, regarding the status of our future flights.”

 

But many of the travellers were shocked when the carrier, at the last minute on Saturday, emailed their passengers and trade partners to announce cancellation of their Lagos and Abuja flights, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded. Many of the intending passengers were left frustrated, particularly those on medical trips and other emergency reasons.

 

