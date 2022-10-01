Nigeria under siege by terrorists, bandits, says Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, yesterday again harped on the worsening insecurity situation in the country, expressing concern that at 62 years of nationhood, Nigeria’s sovereignty is under siege due to the activities of terrorists and bandits. Following this, the governor has called for the overhaul of the nation’s security architecture to put the country on the fast lane of development.

He stated this in a goodwill message to mark Nigeria’s 62nd Independence anniversary signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Nathaniel Ikyur, where he also called on all Nigerians to join hands to build a virile national cohesion to guarantee true freedom, peace and unity of the country.

He maintained that “There must be a country before personal ambitions can be realised,” pointing out that “Nigeria has experienced unprecedented decay in the last seven years where lives of citizens do not matter and therefore everyone must come together to rebuild it for our children and the next generation.” Ortom stressed the need to strengthen the security architecture of the country, saying that “an unsecured nation neither guarantees peaceful coexistence nor engenders progress or development.”

