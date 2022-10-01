News

Nigeria under siege by terrorists, bandits, says Ortom

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, yesterday again harped on the worsening insecurity situation in the country, expressing concern that at 62 years of nationhood, Nigeria’s sovereignty is under siege due to the activities of terrorists and bandits. Following this, the governor has called for the overhaul of the nation’s security architecture to put the country on the fast lane of development.

He stated this in a goodwill message to mark Nigeria’s 62nd Independence anniversary signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Nathaniel Ikyur, where he also called on all Nigerians to join hands to build a virile national cohesion to guarantee true freedom, peace and unity of the country.

He maintained that “There must be a country before personal ambitions can be realised,” pointing out that “Nigeria has experienced unprecedented decay in the last seven years where lives of citizens do not matter and therefore everyone must come together to rebuild it for our children and the next generation.” Ortom stressed the need to strengthen the security architecture of the country, saying that “an unsecured nation neither guarantees peaceful coexistence nor engenders progress or development.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Customers’ appetite for cheque usage declines further

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

…as value of banks’ deals peaked at N3.2trn in 2021 Bank customers in the country have continued to embrace electronic channels of financial transactions as emerging facts indicate a sustained decline in cheque usage across board. Findings by New Telegraph revealed that commercial banks in the country processed a total of cheques with a value […]
News

Education is bedrock for nation building – Jonathan

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has described education as the key to nation building and manpower development stating that it liberates people from mental slavery.   Speaking at the weekend in Kaiama in Kolokuma Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State,  Dr. Jonathan said the founding father of Singapore Prime Minister, Lee Kuan Yew, succeeded […]
News

Sanwo-Olu tests positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author MURITALA AYINLA

•Kaduna’s El-Rufai also self-isolating   The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has tested positive for COVID-19, barely 24 hours after his exposure to a confirmed case among his aides. Sunday Telegraph learnt that a PCR test performed Friday has confirmed that he has indeed been infected with the virus, which is supported by mild […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica