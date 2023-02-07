News

Nigeria under siege, needs special intervention –YPP N’ASS candidate

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Comment(0)

The candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) for Awka North and Awka South federal constituency in Anambra State in the 2023 general election, Chief Kingsley Chukwudozie Uyammadu, has said that Nigeria is currently under a serious siege, and requires very serious intervention to save it from total collapse.

Uyammadu said the 2023 general election will provide the country with a rare opportunity to get things right by electing good leaders with capacity, character, competence and compassion; adding that if the opportunity is missed, the country might be heading for total collapse. He made the assertion yesterday while addressing members of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Anambra State Council, led by its Chairman, Odogwu Emeka Odogwu, at the Godwin Ezeemo International Press Centre, NUJ Secretariat, Awka, Anambra State. Flanked by members of his campaign team, the House of Representatives’ hopeful, observed that what kept Nigeria down was the insensitivity of the political leadership.

 

Our Reporters

