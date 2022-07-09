News

Nigeria under siege over terrorism, says Ortom

Posted on

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, yesterday expressed worry over the excruciating insecurity situation in Nigeria and observed that the country was indeed under siege due to irresistible terrorists activities. He stated that “bombing churches and killing clerics and worshippers was meant to send fear into the living to restrict their religious freedom, and called for religious freedom for all Nigerians.”

Ortom, who was addressing Nigerians in Diaspora and friends of Nigeria at the Freedom of Religion and Belief (FoRB) International Ministerial Fringe vents on Nigeria organised by Para-Mallam Peace Foundation and the International Peace-Building and Social Justice, stated that freedom is humanity’s most valuable commodity, and equally most contested. He said it was for this reason that every just and progressive society must uphold certain freedoms for all people as enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the international covenant on civil and political rights, the constitutions of most nations, including Nigeria and other rights’ documents.

The governor, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Affairs, Mr. Peter Ichull, questioned the state of freedom in Nigeria, emphasizing that freedom of religion and belief is all-important since it ensures that every individual has the right to worship in peace and security as well as change religion or belief at any time without the fear of persecution.

He challenged Nigerians in the Diaspora to use the international environment with its free press to draw attention to problems in their country and speak against religious extremism. To solve the intractable security problems, Ortom said his state was forced to enact the ‘Benue State Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law 2017’ and other security measures. Responding, 85-yearold Baroness Caroline Cox, a member of Parliament (House of Lords) observed that the invitation to Governor Ortom to address such an important gathering was justified as his voice on topical issues in Nigeria had gained international recognition.

 

Our Reporters

