Nigeria urges ECOWAS to prevent coups in member states

Nigeria has called on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to take proactive steps in preventing military coups in the sub-region, saying that unconstitutional seizure of power was unacceptable and has no place in the 21st century. This was contained in a speech delivered on behalf of President Muhammmadu Buhari by his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinajo, at a virtual Extraordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS member-states on the political developments in the Republics of Guinea and Mali.

The meeting, attended by 10 of the ECOWAS leaders, alongside others, including representatives from the United Nations, came after Guinean President, Alpha Conde, was ousted in a coup d’état in the West African country on September 5. This culminated in his arrest and detention by the country’s military junta, the dissolution of the Guinean government, suspension of the constitution and a military takeover.

Stating Nigeria’s position on the unfortunate development in Guinea, the vice-president said: “I join all well-meaning global leaders to express in the strongest terms the condemnation of the Government of Nigeria of this unconstitutional change of government; a development that could seriously destabilise the Republic of Guinea. “What happened in Guinea is a brazen disregard for the provisions of ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, which clearly states that every accession to power must be made through free, fair and transparent election.” He continued; “The unconstitutional seizure of power in any shape or form is simply unacceptable. Four coup d’états within the last few months is a dangerous trend indeed,” in the sub-region.”

