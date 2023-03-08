Nigeria Urges UK Court To Overturn $11bn P&ID Debt

The Federal Government of Nigeria has prayed to a London High Court to deliver judgement in its favour in a case against Process and Industrial Developments Company (P&ID).

P&ID claimed it entered into a contract with Nigeria to build a gas processing plant in Calabar, Cross River State, and said the deal collapsed because the Nigerian government did not fulfil its end of the bargain.

The Federal Government represented by Mark Howard in the case marked CL-2019-000752, urged the UK court to overturn an arbitration award in favour of P&ID which has now accrued interest worth $11 billion.

Howard told the court that P&ID obtained the contract “by telling repeated lies and paying bribes to officials.”

The Federal Government in its written closing submissions prayed to the court to dismiss the award.

But P&ID claimed that it is innocent of the allegations and asked that the case be remitted to the original tribunal.

