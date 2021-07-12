Nigeria, US deepens ties, as Delta launches services to Lagos from New York

*Trade between nations totalled $10.4bn in 2019

*American FDI into Nigeria amounted to $5.5bn in 2019

United States-based airline, Delta Air Lines has returned its operations at Lagos’s Murtala Muhammed International Airport to pre-pandemic levels. This comes as the carrier launches nonstop service between Nigeria’s commercial capital and New York-JFK four times a week.

Before now, the airline operated daily flights between its base in Atlanta to Lagos, as it is the sole airline from Nigeria that operates direct flights to Lagos from Atlanta, Georgia.

The flight from New York-JFK joins Delta’s existing daily service to Atlanta, which restarted last September following a short suspension due to the airport’s closure at the height of the pandemic.

The choice of non-stop services to Delta’s largest hubs enables customers to connect onto flights to 130 destinations across the U.S. within four hours of arrival in either Atlanta or New York. Delta flies Airbus A330-200 aircraft to Nigeria, which include Delta One business class, complete with fully flat-bed seats and aisle access for all, as well as Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin.

Delta’s Commercial Director, Africa, Bobby Bryan said: “Delta is the longest-serving U.S. airline in Nigeria and the country remains an important market for us.