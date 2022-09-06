Business

Nigeria, US, others spent $4.26 on IT in 2021

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

Nigeria, the United States and other countries across the world spent $4.26 on information and technology in 2021.

The Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) had revealed that globally, people now spent more on IT due to continuous innovation in information and communication technology.

Global spending on devices, including PCs, tablets, mobile phones and printers, as well as data center systems, enterprise software and communications services, rose to $4.26 trillion in 2021. The expenditure is expected to increase by 3.99 per cent to around $4.43 trillion in 2022.

IT consumers’ spending is expected to increase by $17 billion across the world before the end of 2022. Both IT services and communication services receive the largest amounts of investments, as these segments include a large array of different services and tools that remain cornerstones to different business functions.

For example, different unified communication services are vital to connecting employees virtually and therefore enhance business productivity. Spending on IT segments accelerates digital transformation. Generally, spending on the different IT segments is expected to grow, accelerating digital transformation across various industries.

Digital transformation encompasses the utilisation of artificial intelligence, process automation, and moving data to the cloud, for example. These processes are empowered by strategic spending on and deployment of different information technologies. Information technology services are used by organisations when creating, managing, and delivering information, as well as assisting with other business functions.

These services include consulting, software development and systems integration. There are also more “handson” tasks, such as hardware deployment and support, training and education, and hosted and outsourced IT services. Overall, IT services enable businesses to do their operations more efficiently. IT services form part of the broader IT market, encompassing services, devices, enterprise software, and data center systems. In 2019, global IT services  spending surpassed one trillion dollars for the first time.

Spending slightly decreased in 2020 and gained momentum once again in 2021 due to a boost from the enterprise digitalisation process. In terms of regional IT services spending, North America and Asia accounted for 67 per cent of the global IT expenditure in 2021.

By contrast, IT services spending in Latin America has maintained a constant six per cent share since 2019. The broader market for IT services is made up of several segments, including outsourcing, managed services, security services, data management, and cloud computing. Cloud computing is a strongly growing segment, with enduser spending expected to reach nearly $500 billion in 2022.

Accordingly, enterprise spending on cloud infrastructure services amounted to $178 billion in 2021, registering an increase of 37 per cent compared to the previous year. Among the most prominent cloud providers are Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as Alibaba Cloud. The global managed services market is also off for a more than promising development in the upcoming years.

Simply put, it refers to the outsourcing of computing and IT-related processes, such as cloud computing or managed IT security. With managed service providers (MSPs) like IBM, Accenture, or Capgemini, the market is expected to exceed $300 billion in 2027. In general, the IT services industry is shaped by a plethora of technologies and infrastructure strategies that complement    each other.

Among these are cloud strategies, the integration of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in business solutions, as well as a heightened demand for IT security approaches such as zero trust frameworks. Next to these developments, the IT industry is looking to fill knowledge gaps in the future. In 2022, approximately 25 per cent of recruiters in Europe were willing to remove the CV from their recruitment process.

Accordingly, companies also began lowering the importance of university degree requirements when applying for ITrelated jobs, to the advantage of IT certifications.

Meanwhile, it was said that Nigeria is not spending enough on IT while still lagging behind in the development of its own  locally built IT. Based on the statistics by the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), the ICT sector spends a whopping $2.16 billion annually on tech-related foreign content.

The Head of Entrepreneurship and E-business, Federal University of Technology, Professor Olalekan Sakariyau, said government needed to spend more on developing local technology contents.

 

Sakariyau, who spoke on the topic: ‘The National Strategy for Promotion of Indigenous Contents in the Telecoms Sector’ at a forum recently, said there was the need to intensify the promotion of digital manufacturing, software development and research and development for digital innovation and entrepreneurship in the country.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

CISLAC condemns suspension of Kano anti-graft agency boss

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), the national chapter of Transparency International (TI) in Nigeria, has condemned the recent suspension of the Kano Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission Chairman, Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, by the State House of Assembly. Describing the allegation on which he was suspended as baseless and backed by an unconstitutional process, […]
Business

FG reiterates commitment to empower women through education

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Ahead of the 2021 Commonwealth Day Celebration, the Federal Government yesterday reiterated its commitment to evolve measures that would guide against COVID- 19 pandemic and empower women and girls through sustainable educational programmes. Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who outlined the activities lined up to mark this year’s celebration, said members of the 53 […]
Business

Bankers’ Committee: Targeting export boost for economic growth

Posted on Author TONY CHUKWUNYEM

Against the background of growing concern over Omicron variant’s likely impact on the global economy, one of the resolutions adopted by the Bankers’ Committee at its annual retreat, last week, was the need to introduce export facilitation measures to support the Federal Government’s quest for export diversification, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM Given that as financial intermediaries, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica