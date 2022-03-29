Sports

Nigeria v Ghana: My strikers can score in Abuja, Otto Addo boasts

Ghana national team coach, Otto Addo has boasted that his strikers are good enough to score goals against Nigeria’s Super Eagles when both nations lock horns again on Tuesday for a place in Qatar 2022.

It is Nigeria’s turn to host Ghana at the National Stadium in Abuja, after the reverse fixture ended 0-0 in Kumasi last week.

Ghana has found it difficult scoring goals of late, with just three goals in their last four competitive matches.

Their goalscoring problems were glaring in the first leg in Kumasi, as they failed to convert the few chances that came their way.

But Addo, who addressed the press on the arrival of his team to Abuja on Monday, assured that it would be a different ball game in Abuja.

“Our attackers can score, you will see…” He said when asked if he was worried about the situation.

“I think we had some chances, some situations where the last pass was missing and if we improve that, you’ll see us scoring, but nobody knows,” he added.

 

