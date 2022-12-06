Nigeria, Vietnam sign defence cooperation pact

Nigeria has signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) on Defence cooperation with Vietnam.

The agreement was one of the highlights of the bilateral meeting between Vice PresidentYemiOsinbajoand his Vietnamese counterpart Madam Võ Thị Ánh Xuân at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi.

The Nigerian Ambassador to the Asian nation, Ambassador Hassan Mamani signed for Nigeria, with the VietnameseDeputy Minister of National Defence, Senior Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien, signed on behalf of his country. Osinbajo is on a three-day official visit to Vietnam, the first high-level trip from the Presidency since 2005 when then-President Olusegun Obasanjo visited.

His spokesman Laolu Akande said Osinbajo and Madam Xuân acknowledged the two countries’ great market potential generally and especially in the digital economy, telecommunications, agriculture (especially cashew nut processing) and trade.

The VP said: “There are vast opportunities that exist for cooperation and collaboration, especially in the area of digital economy and telecoms, and we look forward to the signing of some of the agreements that we have spoken about – the trade and investment agreements, trade projection agreements, double taxation agreements.

“We look forward to acceleratingtheprocess, ensuring that those agreements are signed because they are vital to the collaborations that we will see between our countries in the coming years.

“Another area I think we might be able to cooperate with you more is in the area of the digital economy.” Osinbajo said despite the COVID-19 disruptions and other occurrences that affected the economy, Nigeria has built, over the past few years, six companies that are engaged in fintech and e-commerce, now described as Unicorns (companies that are valued over $1 billion each).”

Osinbajo added: “Given the food crisis that the world faces today, and is likely to continue facing even in the coming years, I like to say that the way forward is for our countries to collaborate. For instance, establishing cashew processing plants in Nigeria. What has happened in the past was the export of raw cashew, but at this point, we are concerned about value addition.

We would like to see value addition. “This is an area where Vietnam obviously has significant advantage and experience in cashew processing. If these cashew processing centres are established in Nigeria, we will be able to have an opportunity to add value to raw cashew. In that way, we will draw from the benefits that our countries can derive from the cashew value chain.”

