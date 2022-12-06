News Top Stories

Nigeria, Vietnam sign defence cooperation pact

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, ABUJA Comment(0)

Nigeria has signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) on Defence cooperation with Vietnam.

The agreement was one of the highlights of the bilateral meeting between Vice PresidentYemiOsinbajoand his Vietnamese counterpart Madam Võ Thị Ánh Xuân at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi.

The Nigerian Ambassador to the Asian nation, Ambassador Hassan Mamani signed for Nigeria, with the VietnameseDeputy Minister of National Defence, Senior Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien, signed on behalf of his country. Osinbajo is on a three-day official visit to Vietnam, the first high-level trip from the Presidency since 2005 when then-President Olusegun Obasanjo visited.

His spokesman Laolu Akande said Osinbajo and Madam Xuân acknowledged the two countries’ great market potential generally and especially in the digital economy, telecommunications, agriculture (especially cashew nut processing) and trade.

The VP said: “There are vast opportunities that exist for cooperation and collaboration, especially in the area of digital economy and telecoms, and we look forward to the signing of some of the agreements that we have spoken about – the trade and investment agreements, trade projection agreements, double taxation agreements.

“We look forward to acceleratingtheprocess, ensuring that those agreements are signed because they are vital to the collaborations that we will see between our countries in the coming years.

“Another area I think we might be able to cooperate with you more is in the area of the digital economy.” Osinbajo said despite the COVID-19 disruptions and other occurrences that affected the economy, Nigeria has built, over the past few years, six companies that are engaged in fintech and e-commerce, now described as Unicorns (companies that are valued over $1 billion each).”

Osinbajo added: “Given the food crisis that the world faces today, and is likely to continue facing even in the coming years, I like to say that the way forward is for our countries to collaborate. For instance, establishing cashew processing plants in Nigeria. What has happened in the past was the export of raw cashew, but at this point, we are concerned about value addition.

We would like to see value addition. “This is an area where Vietnam obviously has significant advantage and experience in cashew processing. If these cashew processing centres are established in Nigeria, we will be able to have an opportunity to add value to raw cashew. In that way, we will draw from the benefits that our countries can derive from the cashew value chain.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Buhari orders Finance minister to pay resident doctors, others

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Minister of Finance, Budget and Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, to release of the salaries of members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) seized in enforcement of the no-work-no-pay rule. The Minister of Labour and Employment Dr Chris Ngige revealed this after […]
News

Umahi’s wife rehabilitates 63 repaired VVF patients in Ebonyi hospital

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

Wife of Ebonyi State Governor, Engr. Dave Umahi, Rachael has trained and rehabilitated no fewer than 63 Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF) repaired patients at National Obstetric Fistula centre(NOFIC), Abakaliki.   The 63 repaired patients were from Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Abia, Rivers, Delta, Cross River, Kogi, Anambra, Edo and Lagos states.   They were repaired during […]
News

Biafra, Oduduwa agitators unite, give FG refendrum ultimatum

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

… gives stay-at-home order on Independence Day Ahead of the 60th independence anniversary of Nigeria on October 1, agitators of Biafra Republic in the South-East, and their Oduduwa counterparts in the southwest, have agreed to forge a common front to advance their cause for self-determination. This is just as the bodies urged the Federal Government […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica