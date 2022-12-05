News

Nigeria, Vietnam to deepen relations in digital economy, telecoms, others

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

Nigeria and Vietnam have resolved to work together in order to deepen long standing bilateral relations on digital economy, telecommunications, agriculture and trade.

The need for improved collaboration between both countries was the focus of the bilateral meeting this morning between Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Madam Võ Thị Ánh Xuân, his Vietnam counterpart, at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi.

The Vice President is on a three-day official visit to the Southeast Asian nation, the first high-level trip from the Presidency since 2005 when then President Olusegun Obasanjo visited.

According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, both Osinbajo and Madam Xuân acknowledged the countries’ great market potential generally and especially in digital economy, telecommunications, agriculture (especially cashew nut processing) and trade.

Osinbajo said: “There are vast opportunities that exist for cooperation and collaboration, especially in the area of digital economy and telecoms, and we look forward to the signing of some of the agreements that we have spoken about – the trade and investment agreements, trade projection agreements, double taxation agreements.

“We look forward to accelerating the process, ensuring that those agreements are signed because they are vital to the collaborations that we will see between our countries in the coming years.

“Another area I think we might be able to cooperate with you more is in the area of digital economy.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

