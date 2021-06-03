Nigeria vs Cameroon: Withdrawals’ll give others chance, says Obuh

Former U-20 team coach, John Obuh, has said the withdrawals of several first team players from tomorrow’s international friendly between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, will afford the coach, Gernot Rohr, the opportunity to try new players who have not been getting the needed opportunity to showcase their talent in the team. Speaking with Goal.com, the former Kwara United coach said Rohr should see it as the best time to see what the other players can bring to the table.

It would be recalled that eight first team players recently withdraw from the team including Victor Osimhen. The Napoli forward pulled out due to injury, so did Nantes’ Moses Simon, Crotone’s Simy Nwankwo, Porto’s Zaidu Sanusi, West Bromwich Albion’s Semi Ajayi, Fulham’s Ola Aina, Benfica’s Tyronne Ebuehi and Hoffenheim’s Kevin Akpoguma.

The Super Eagles will slug it out against the Indomitable Lions in a double-header with the first fixture expected to take place on Friday while the second outing is scheduled for June 8. Obuh expects Rohr to take positivity from the situation and approach the encounter with determination to improve the team. “When a situation like this arises, it will give an opportunity to a new observation. It might be a little bit difficult for the coach because he wanted all of them to play together,” Obuh said. “Since his desire to see the players play together for more improvement did not materialize because of injuries, he will gain by having an opportunity to see new players in the same positions. So he won’t lose in both ways and that is how football supposed to be. “Cameroon is a big country and a good team to play for friendlies and I am sure playing Cameroon will help the Super Eagles even in this situation.

