Sports

Nigeria vs Ghana: Orji Kalu buys 5,000 tickets for fans

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ahead of Nigeria’s World Cup playoff clash against Ghana tomorrow, March 29 at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has purchased 5,000 tickets for interested fans who would be available to support the Super Eagles.

 

Kalu, who represents Abia North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, stated this early Sunday morning via his Facebook page, noting that the gesture was through his Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation.

 

The tickets, he said, will be shared at the entrance to the match venue by 3pm. According to him, “As an African Pillar of Sports, I look forward to the Eagles putting smiles on our faces by winning the match.”

 

The Super Eagles battle the Black Stars of Ghana in the second leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers after Ghana hosted the first leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Friday which ended in a goalless draw.

 

The winner or the team with an away goal, in the event of a draw, in the second leg will clinch one of the five slots for Africa at the World Cup which will be hosted by Qatar in November.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Dubai club offers Ighalo £7m deal

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

…striker says no regrets playing for Man United A Dubai Club has offered former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo a £7m-a-year deal just as he said an emotional goodbye to his Manchester United team mates as his loan came to an end on Saturday. Ighalo has also been linked with clubs in Saudi Arabia, Qatar […]
Sports

EPL: Man City beat Arsenal for 18th consecutive win

Posted on Author Reporter

*Maddison, Barnes win it for Leicester at Aston Villa *West Ham beat Tottenham Manchester City extended their winning run to 18 games as they continued their impressive march towards the Premier League title with victory at Arsenal. The visitors have not dropped a point since December 15 and looked confident right from the outset, taking […]
Sports

NFF Football Committee sanctions NPFL 2019/2020 final table

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Football Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has endorsed the final table of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) for the 2019/2020 season as prepared and released by the League Management Company (LMC).   At its virtual meeting, held at the instance of the President of NFF, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick, to deliberate […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica