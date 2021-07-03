Sports

Nigeria vs Mexico international friendly live on DStv, Gotv

The international friendly match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Mexico’s El Tricolor, scheduled to hold on Sunday, July 4, will be broadcast live on DStv and GOtv. The encounter, billed for the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (LA Coliseum), will be aired live on SuperSport Premier League (DStv channel 203) and SuperSport Nigeria Pop-up channel (GOtv channel 35) at 3:30pm.

The encounter between the two teams will serve as an opportunity for the Super Eagles to get into the best shape ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, which will commence in September while El Tricolor will also use the match as part of their preparations for the Concacaf Gold Cup set to kick off in July. Both teams have met 5 times, with Mexico winning 2-1 during the US Gold Cup match in Texas, while the four other face off have ended with no winner between both parties. The last match between the two countries was in 2014 during the FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

The three-time African champions will be bringing their A-game to the friendlies, seeing as they have never defeated the reigning Gold Cup winners in all past competitions. All the matches of tournament are available to DStv customers on Premium, Compact Plus and Compact and on GOtv, the matches will be available to customers on GOtv Max and GOtv Jolli packages. New customers can take advantage of the Biggie Goals Promo offer which sees the DStv HD decoder, dish kit and one-month Compact package subscription drop from N18,600 to N9,900, while GOtv decoder, GOtenna with a one-month Max package subscription will go from N9,500 to N6,900.

