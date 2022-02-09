Nigeria will be safer under Atiku –Alozie

Mr. Alozie Alozie, the Director-General of Atiku Campaign Stream, is worried over the spate of insecurity in Nigeria and insists that the country must be restructured to enhance growth and development. He, however, believes that Atiku Abubakar, if elected, in the forthcoming presidential election, should be able to rebuild the country. OLA JAMES reports

Why do you think the country is retrogressing and what should Nigerians do to make it prosperous?

There are so many measures our leaders can apply to make the nation more prosperous. In fact, we need to restructure a lot of things in order to fight hydra- headed monsters such as corruption, insecurity, hunger and others.

Firstly, corruption has been part of our daily lives; it is very difficult to fight it completely, but our leaders should rise up to the occasion to deal ruthlessly with this scourge called corruption that has eaten deep into the fabric of the society.

Several measures have been put in place to reduce insecurity at least to the barest minimum; unfortunately, the hydra-headed monster is threatening our daily lives without success.

Should leaders seek foreign assistance to conquer these problems that you have identified, particularly insecurity?

It is unfortunate that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration has failed in its responsibility to bring this scourge called insecurity to an end. Imagine for years, Nigeria has been in chain fighting corruption without success; rather, insecurity is tormenting innocent and defenseless people.

Hence, I am pleading with Nigerians to see reason why the APC administration should be swept out of office by voting massively for former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar. He is the man who can really handle the situation and give Nigerians peace of mind.

Without being told, President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has failed woefully and he is gradually leading this great country into deep woes.

What is your take on hunger that is also ravaging the citizenry?

Nigerians are facing the most dif- ficult time of their lives amid hunger and frustration. I can boldly say that Nigeria, which is the biggest black nation on earth, is drifting to the least position.

The situation has become very worrisome that the privileged ones cannot have their meals twice a day, while a few now eat from the dustbin. This unfortunate situation has forced some to sell their belongings; even their children. It is also unfortunate that hunger has pushed many of our youths to engage in criminal activities.

How prepared is your party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general election, and you see APC retaining power?

God forbid! No honest person would wish APC to win a single vote across the country in 2023 because they have inflicted incalculable damage to the country. Imagine APC being a divided house has not been able to put its structure on ground.

Up till date, they have not held their convention and this is their greatest undoing. How can a disjointed party be given even one month’s mandate to rule Nigeria again despite the damage it has done to Nigeria and Nigerians.

Majority of Nigerians want the power back to South as North is almost winding up its eight year tenure. What is your take on that?

I am an apostle of good governance, so I don’t care where the president comes from.

My opinion is that we should come out with one voice and support someone who can transform this country and that person is Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Most Nigerians believe he will transform this country and make it a safe haven if elected president. So, the former vice-president should be supported in order to address the problems of this country.

What will Atiku do differently if elected as president?

Atiku’s presidency will ensure stronger institutions in Nigeria without which a saint would even fail as a leader. He will also ensure restructuring, rule of law, justice, equity and fairness, security, job creation and diversification of the economy, equal opportunity as well as put an end to the major enemy of our great nation – tribalism. His administration will also guarantee freedom of association, worship, speech and religious tolerance.

As a liberal democrat, he will make Nigerian an investment haven and bring back all the companies that left the country in droves and they will in turn create jobs for our teeming youths, and when majority of our youths are gainfully employed, there is no doubt that crime and other social vices would be reduced drastically if not totally eliminated.

I can assure you that the former vice-president has all it takes to put the country on the right track which will further place the biggest black race in the world among the comity of nations. Above all, he has the magic wand to transform Nigeria if elected as president in 2023.

So, I want to admonish Nigerians not to be distracted by the unpalatable remarks being made against Atiku in order to rubbish his good name. Honestly, it is a known fact that anything good does not come easily, but I can assure Nigerians that Atiku will put the country in the right perspective and wipe away tears from the eyes of Nigerians.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...