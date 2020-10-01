Metro & Crime

Nigeria will be truly great, despite her present travails – Adelabu

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last general election, Oloye Adebayo Adelabu has congratulated the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari, fellow Nigerians and the people of Oyo State on the occasion of the country’s 60th independence celebration.

Oloye Adelabu, who is also the Parakoyi of Ibadan land and former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, said the independence anniversary is another occasion to renew our commitment to nationhood and pray for the greatness of the country.

Adelabu’s message was contained in a press statement, which he personally signed and made available to journalists in Ibadan.

According to the APC chieftain, though the coronavirus pandemic had affected the economy, the resilience that Nigerians have always shown in the face of adversity would again, “see us through. It gladdens my heart that the efforts of the economic team put together by Mr President to reverse the situation has started yielding fruit. Though it may look slow, but we shall eventually get the country back on track. We should be patient and give necessary support. I am convinced that despite the challenges confronting the country, I see a bright light shining at the end of the tunnel.

“This is the time for us to renew our faith in the country and rally round our leaders to bring an end to insecurity and the poverty ravaging the land.”

He charged all who are beating the drums of division to rise above the present travail and come up with lasting solutions to the multi-various challenges before the nation.

“We can only rise and grow up to meet with countries of the world, in line with the visions of our founding fathers by remaining as an indivisible nation, where everyone has the opportunity to realise his potentials,” Adelabu charged.

He also commended the valour of men of the armed forces who are fighting to bring an end to insurgency while praising those who have paid the supreme sacrifice for their gallantry and heroism, saying their efforts shall not be in vain.

He urged the people of Oyo State to continue to keep faith with him and the APC.

“We have continued to watch happenings in our state; we know a lot of areas which need improvement, intervention and which are adversely affecting our environment and the life of our people, we, however, appeal for patience and continued support as the Almighty God takes us to that Promised Land”.

