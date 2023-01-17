News

Nigeria will fail without ethical revolution – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Tuesday raised the alarm that Nigeria will “fail completely” if the leaders do not “accept and implement” what he described as “ethical revolution”.

Osinbajo said such an ethical revolution must bring about the needed change in the country.

The Vice President stated this while delivering a lecture titled: “Values: the difference between success and failure” at the 100th anniversary of the Old Boys Association of the Baptist Boys’ High School, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Osinbajo insisted that the government must lead the ethical revolution by rewarding good ethical behaviours and ensuring speedy punishment for misconduct.

He noted that Nigerians must change their view that corruption is only synonymous with Nigeria, saying no modern society is free of corruption.

 

