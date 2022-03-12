‘Nigeria will not be safe until politicians no longer feel secured’ – Cleric

Popular cleric in Ogun State, Prophet Sunday Dare Iyunade, has accused the political class of contributing to the challenges of insecurity bedevilling the country, insisting that “Nigeria will not be safe until politicians no longer feel secured.”

He therefore called for the withdrawal of security operatives attached to VIPs and politicians, accusing them of turning security operatives to personal and domestic staff.

Iyunade, the President of Pentecostal Sanctuary Bible Ministries, with headquarters in Ijebu-Ode spoke at a press conference, organised to herald the activities marking the 26th Anniversary and 20th Annual Convention of the church.

“Insecurity in the nation will persist as the architects and sponsors of insecurity are still on ground. Unless they leave, insecurity cannot be combated.

“Insecurity is an instrument in the hands of some politicians,” the cleric alleged.

He charged the church to sensitise their members on the need to actively participate in electioneering process, saying Nigeria is dire need of Christian leaders of high integrity.

The cleric lamented that democracy had been bastardised in Nigeria and only Nigerians, especially Christians with integrity can cleanse the system.

He noted that the forthcoming 2023 election would amount to waste of insufficient and unavailable resources if the election fails to produce the right set of leaders.

