Nigeria will sink if North clings to power after Buhari – Ohanaeze

Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide on Sunday cautioned those it referred to as “desperate politicians” working against what it termed the gentleman pact of the rotational presidency between the North and South in 2023.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural group said that the North should voluntarily concede power to the South for the interest of peace and stability, except if they have decided to set the nation ablaze and sink it.

Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Secretary-General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide said that the North must as well consider the security implications of retaining power beyond 2023 and without any options do the needful.

He warned politicians that changing the narratives of the rotational presidency with falsehood and fallacies temporarily for inordinate ambition will have disastrous consequences if achieved by 2023.

According to him: “Ndigbo has been pushed out of Nigeria based on the fact that owners of Nigeria craftily designed policies and procedures to enslave the people of the Southeast politically and economically which only 2023 Igbo Presidency will assuage the perceptions that Igbo are still part of Nigeria.”

He called on former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar to reciprocate the support Igbos gave to him in the 2019 presidential election by supporting one of his most trusted Igbo allies for 2023, rather than sending his campaign team to Igbo-land for his gains at the detriment of the Igbos.

“Atiku shouldn’t have sent his foot-soldiers to come up with tales by moonlight, as it’s arrogant, absurd and disrespectful to come to the South-East and look at us in our faces and vomited fallacies that north’s tenure has not expired.

“We wish to categorically state that it’s Igbo’s turn to succeed President Buhari in 2023 and Atiku should reciprocate the support Igbos gave him in 2019 and support one of his most trusted Igbo allies for 2023.”

Ohanaeze further warned that all endeavours to bring another Northerner as President in 2023 will be a disaster and it will sink Nigeria.

