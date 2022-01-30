News

Nigeria will sink if North clings to power after Buhari – Ohanaeze

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

…calls on Atiku to support Igbos

Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide on Sunday cautioned those it referred to as “desperate politicians” working against what it termed the gentleman pact of the rotational presidency between the North and South in 2023.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural group said that the North should voluntarily concede power to the South for the interest of peace and stability, except if they have decided to set the nation ablaze and sink it.

Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Secretary-General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide said that the North must as well consider the security implications of retaining power beyond 2023 and without any options do the needful.

He warned politicians that changing the narratives of the rotational presidency with falsehood and fallacies temporarily for inordinate ambition will have disastrous consequences if achieved by 2023.

According to him: “Ndigbo has been pushed out of Nigeria based on the fact that owners of Nigeria craftily designed policies and procedures to enslave the people of the Southeast politically and economically which only 2023 Igbo Presidency will assuage the perceptions that Igbo are still part of  Nigeria.”

He called on former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar to reciprocate the support Igbos gave to him in the 2019 presidential election by supporting one of his most trusted Igbo allies for 2023, rather than sending his campaign team to Igbo-land for his gains at the detriment of the Igbos.

“Atiku shouldn’t have sent his foot-soldiers to come up with tales by moonlight, as it’s arrogant, absurd and disrespectful to come to the South-East and look at us in our faces and vomited fallacies that north’s tenure has not expired.

“We wish to categorically state that it’s Igbo’s turn to succeed President Buhari in 2023 and Atiku should reciprocate the support Igbos gave him in 2019 and support one of his most trusted Igbo allies for 2023.”

Ohanaeze further warned that all endeavours to bring another Northerner as President in 2023 will be a disaster and it will sink Nigeria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari rolls out exit plans

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

In what appears like exit plans, President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians and the international community that his administration will use the remaining years in office to improve access to quality education, health care and enhance productivity of the economy.   The president, whose second tenure expires in 2023, said that efforts were being made […]
News

Ex-lawmaker urges Buhari to address Ortom’s allegations

Posted on Author OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI

A former lawmaker in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Segun Olulade, has said that the agitations of Nigerians on the insecurity of lives and property in the country are genuine and deserved a quick response by President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government. While reacting to the spate of killings across the country, Olulade charged Buhari […]
News Top Stories

Gunmen raze state CID Umuahia

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Gunmen yesterday burnt down the Abia State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID), of the State Police Command at Umuagu Ibeku, Umuahia the state capital.   The extent of damage could not be immediately ascertained. This is coming days after the DIG in charge of Operations in the Nigerian Police and the Coordinating DIG South […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica