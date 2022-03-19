News

Nigeria will soon witness serious political wave-Prophet Iyunade

Posted on

Presiding Pastor and President of Pentecostal Sanctuary Bible Ministries (Worldwide), Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, Prophet Sunday ‘Dare Iyunade, has warned that Nigeria may soon witness what he called serious and strong political wave. Iyunade, who spoke against the backdrop of the 20th Annual Convention and 26th Anniversary of the ministry holding between March 20 and 27, with the theme; God of All Sufficiency, added that the wave would be that of reformation. He, however, said that the wave is not about a political party, but that it will be a turnaround and bring about reform.

The cleric, who revealed that there would be no credible, free and fair election in Nigeria in 2023, stressed that conducting election in Nigeria now means wastage of insufficient and unavailable resources, and urged Nigerians to pray for God’s divine intervention on the election. According to him, the government just wanted to waste resources with the election, and that “they know that people will not vote.” The prophet stated further that the current hardship in the country was generated by the government, which he said shut down the economy for some months. He stressed that the people wanted to create jobs for themselves, but that they needed fund, security and a good environment.

 

Our Reporters

