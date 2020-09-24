‘Nigeria will take full advantage of AfCFTA’

Chief Executive/Executive Director, Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Segun Awolowo, has said that with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) having a mar-ket of 1.2 billion people and combined GDP of $3 trillion, there is huge potential for Nigeria to increase its export to Africa. According to him, most exports had been informal, but with platforms like Ecobank, it is going to be formal and add real value to the economy.

He said in 2018, the export value of Nigeria to Africa totalled around $6.99 billon but its export to the rest of the world totaled $45.92 billion. However, Nigeria’s export is majorly crude oil and natural gas which constitute 91 per cent. Awolowo, who spoke at the Ecobank Digital Series virtual Africa Trade Conference 2020, revealed that using the international trade center export’s tool, NEPC has identified areas of untapped potential for Nigeria in Africa such as fertilizer, ginger and sesame, as these are what other African countries are buying.

