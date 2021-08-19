Nigeria wins first gold at World U-20 athletics meet

…Minister congratulates 4x400m mixed relay team

Team Nigeria lived up to prerace billings as the 4x400m mixed relay team won the gold medal in a new Championship Record time of 3:19.70. The quartet of Johnson Nna-mani, Imaobong Nse Uko, Opeyemi Oke and Bamidele Ajayi also made history as the first winners of the event at the World U-20 Championship, beating Poland (3:19.80) and India (3:20.60).

Team Nigeria made one change to the quartet that ran a then championship record of 3:21.66 in the semifinal by bringing in Nse Uko, the fastest girl in the quartermile coming to the championship and the 17-yearold didn’t disappoint as she handed over the baton to third leg runner, Oke in first position. Also, the duo of Godson Oghene Brume and Praise Ofokwu qualified for the 100m men and women’s final scheduled for Thursday. Meanwhile, the minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has congratulated the team for the gold recorded at the U-20 championships. “This gold is for all Nigerians and this should serve as the perfect start for the new board of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria.”

