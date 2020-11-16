Sports

Nigeria wins gold at 4th African Judo open in Dakar

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Nigeria won gold medal at the fourth African Judo Open which took place in Dakar, Senegal.
In the 63kg women category final held on Saturday, Nigeria’s Enku Ekuta defeated the 2019 African games champion, Helene Dombeu of Cameroon to win gold.
The Akwa Ibom-born Ekuta qualified for the final after defeating Carolina Delgado of Cape Verde and Anastasiya-Alexander Nenova of South Africa in the preliminary pool.
The victory is Ekuta’s first continental open gold medal and the second time she will defeat the 33-year old Dombeu at a continental open.
The Nigerian champion won with an ippon after over three minutes of the keenly contested bout, which saw both fighters accumulating two penalties each.
The victory has now added 100 IJF world ranking points to Ekuta’s profile, as she continues to garner points to secure qualification for the 2021 Summer Olympic Games which takes place in Tokyo, Japan.
Accugas, a Savannah Energy Company, which sponsored Ekuta to the competition, congratulated her over the win.
“We congratulate Enku Ekuta on the remarkable victory in Dakar. She was the only judoka from Nigeria who participated at the 4th African Judo Open,” Nkoyo Etuk, head of stakeholder relations and communication of Savannah Energy, said in a statement.
“Enku’s performance has justified the confidence we have in her talent which inspired the deal to sponsor her training and competition to ensure she qualifies for and participates at the 2021 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. We are optimistic that she will win more continental open to secure enough points to qualify for the Olympics.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Hammers, Villans battle relegation fever

Posted on Author Tunde Sulaiman

  W ith Liverpool having already wrapped up the Premier League title, attention switches to the other end of the table this afternoon as week 33 matches continue.   For West Ham and Aston Villa the pressure of remaining in the world’s most lucrative league is increasing with fewer and fewer matches to do so. […]
Sports

US Open: Line judge hit with ball by Djokovic suffers death threats

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The US Open line judge hit in the throat with a ball by world number one Novak Djokovic has been subjected to sickening abuse and even death threats on social media, it emerged on Monday.   Trolls have bombarded the Instagram account of Laura Clark, who was on Monday identified by Britain’s MailOnline, with venomous […]
Sports

Genk agree to pay €4m for Super Eagles’ new boy

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

KRC Genk have agreed to pay €4 million for Super Eagles new invitee, Cyriel Dessers to join them and play alongside compatriot Paul Onuachu. After several weeks of negotiations over a transfer fee with Dutch club Heracles, Genk have now agreed to pay four million Euros for Dessers to return to Belgium, according to Het […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: