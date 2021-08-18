Sports

Nigeria wins inaugural 4x400m mixed relay gold at World Athletics U20 Championship

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Team Nigeria lived up to pre-race billings as the 4x400m mixed relay team won the gold medal at the World U-20 Athletics Championship taking place in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.

They set a new Championship record time of 3:19.70.

The quartet of Johnson Nnamani, Imaobong Nse Uko, Opeyemi Oke and Bamidele Ajayi also made history as the first winners of the event at the World U20 Championship, beating Poland (3:19.80) and India (3:20.60).

Team Nigeria made one change to the quartet that ran a then championship record of 3:21.66 in the semifinal by bringing in Nse Uko, the fastest girl in the quartermile coming to the championship and the 17-year’old didn’t disappoint as she handed over the baton to third leg runner, Oke in first position.

Nse Uko has also qualified for the individual 400m final scheduled for Saturday and stands as the favourite restore Nigeria as World U20 champions since Bisi Afolabi succeeded Fatimah Yusuf as queen of the quartermile in 1994 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Meanwhile the duo of Godson Oghenebrume and Praise Ofokwu qualified for the 100m men and women’s final scheduled for Tuesday.

Oghenebrume ran 10.22 seconds to win his semifinal heat while Ofoku was also first in her semifinal heat, clocking 11.57.

In the men’s javelin throw, Team Nigeria’s Chinecherem Nnamdi threw a massive new personal best and Nigeria U20 record of 78.03 to qualify for the final.

The 19-year-old 2019 African Games bronze medal winner added almost 5cm to his previous best of 73.24m to jump to the queue as one of the favourites for the gold medal.

Nigeria has not won a medal in the event at the World U20 Championship and Chinecherem could make history when the final is held on Friday.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Gov Wike Pre-Season tourney: Danger averted as MFM qualify for semis

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

MFM midfielder, Tunde Azeez, came off the intensive care unit of an undisclosed hospital in Port Harcourt after suffering a severe injury at the ongoing Governor Wike Pre-Season Championships in Port Harcourt. Azeez had a head-on collision with Abia Warriors’ Nzube Anaezemba, and it took the quick intervention of the medical team provided by the […]
Sports

Pre-season friendlies: Mexico striker Jimenez returns in Wolves defeat, Vieira wins

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Leon Balogun scores in Rangers’ draw with Arsenal, Ziyech shines for Chelsea Raul Jimenez made his long-awaited return from injury as Wolves fell to a 1-0 pre-season friendly defeat at League One side Crewe Alexandra. The Mexican striker, 30, had not played since he suffered a fractured skull at Arsenal on November 29, reports […]
Sports

HiFL 2021: UNILORIN Warriors tackle KSU Steelers for Q’final ticket

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

UNILORIN Warriors will clash with KSU Steelers as both teams fight to book a place in the quarter finals as the last set of games in the round of 16 of this year’s Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) take place Wednesday.   The Warriors had held the Steelers to a 1-1 draw in the first […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica