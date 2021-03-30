Sports

Nigeria wins Powerlifting World-Cup

Team Nigeria has emerged the champion of the World Powerlifting Championship concluded in Manchester, United Kingdom Sunday.

 

The Nigerian contingent claimed 10 gold and three silver medals to top the overall table.

Uzbekistan came second with three gold and one bronze medal.

Nigeria shone more in the women category after claiming eight gold and one silver while the men’s team won two gold and same number of silver.

Ukraine took the 3rd Position with a total of two gold, five silver and two bronze medals.

 

Yakubu Adesokan 49kg and Thomas Kure 59kg accounted for the two gold medals won in the men’s category while Ben Nsini Jonah 41kg, Lucy Ejike 61kg,

Latifat Tijani 46kg, Mojinat Ibrahim Olaitan 67kg, Loveline Obiji and Oluwafemiayo Folashade were responsible for the eight gold medals won in the women’s category.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
