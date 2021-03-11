News

Nigeria witnessing most difficult moment, says Okorocha

*’While other countries are planning to go to moon, we’re chasing herdsmen with AK-47s’

Former Imo State governor and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha has said that Nigeria is witnessing its most difficult moments.
Okorocha, who spoke on Thursday in Abuja when some Youths visited him, said while other countries were planning to go to the moon, Nigeria is chasing herdsmen with AK-47s.
The former governor carpeted most Nigerian leaders as people with no ambition, no vision, stating that it is the bane of Nigeria democracy.
He, however, assured the Youths, who came under the umbrella “Forward with Anayo Rochas Okorocha” (FOWARO 2023) that if given opportunity to lead the country, this situation would be a thing of the past, just as he promised to provide opportunities for the youths that would bring out their potentials.
According to him, the Presidency would not in any way make him famous, as it would be a call for service.
The former governor said he had contested for presidential ticket of political parties for three times and lost all, but was optimistic that he would win in his fourth attempt.

