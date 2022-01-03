Nigeria won’t be dumping ground for banned chemicals –NAFDAC

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has said given the active regulations and quality control tests put in place before certification of chemical products for use in the country, there was no way Nigeria could be a dumping ground for chemical products banned in other countries.

Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, who spoke at the opening ceremony of a two-day NAFDAC top management committee (TMC) meeting in Lagos at the weekend, dispelled the insinuation that 40 per cent of the registered brands (not actives) of pesticides used in Nigeria were either banned or restricted for use by EU, thereby endangering the lives of people, animals, and the environment in Nigeria.

Adeyeye, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja by its Resident Media Consultant, Sayo Akintola, assured Nigerians that adequate quality control tests were carried out by the Agency before granting certifications for all products that are either imported or manufactured in the country.

She said: “NAFDAC is ISO: 900: 2015 Quality Management System (QMS) certified organisation that has put in place procedures to enable the Agency to take regulatory decisions to determine whether an active ingredient should be banned or restricted.”

Adeyeye further explained that in order to ensure only active ingredients approved by the Agency were allowed into the country, NAFDAC appointed testing agents (CRIA) and Laboratories to conduct tests and forward results to the Agency before any pesticide is shipped from countries that are major exporters of agrochemicals into Nigeria.

She called on investors to feel free and confident to invest in agricultural production in Nigeria, reiterating her determination and assurance that no stone would be left unturned to ensure food products available to Nigerians for consumption were safe and wholesome.

“In line with the Federal Government agenda and investment in agriculture, the Agency wishes to encourage investors to consider investing in agricultural production so that creation of jobs and ability to feed ourselves as a nation without depending too much on foreign exchange can be achieved.

“It is noteworthy that a lot of regulatory activities have been carried out to ensure that all inputs regulated by NAFDAC required in the production of safe food are safe, efficacious and of the right quality.”

