Nigeria won’t be Nigeria without Bayelsa –Tinubu

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential election Bola Tinubu has accused former Bayelsa State governors of misgoverning the state. Tinubu made the allegation during his campaign rally in Yenagoa yesterday. He accused those who have governed the state in the past of stealing the future of her citizens while under-developing them. Bayelsa has been ruled since 1999 by Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, Goodluck Jonathan, Timipre Sylva, Seriake Dickson and Douye Diri (current governor). In a statement by his spokesman Tunde Rahman, Tinubu said: “This state is home to proud and vibrant people. Although this is a small land mass, Bayelsa has been blessed with abundant human and natural resources.

“With that blessing, your state has been asked to carry a great and long national duty. You all have given so much to the development of this nation. Nigeria would not be Nigeria without your human and material contribution.” He added: “It is high time that Bayelsa was duly acknowledged for its role in national development and even more fairly paid back in kind for that positive role. “The entire world knows that Bayelsa is rich in oil and is among Nigeria’s largest oil-producing states. The revenue from these things has been the backbone of government income and foreign exchange earnings.

“But what the world often forgets is that Bayelsa is more than just pipelines and oil installations. It is a community of decent and good people, proud of the culture and traditions, yet hopeful of what the future holds. “You are fishermen and boat operators of great skill and reputation. You are farmers, businessmen, market women, teachers, students and professionals in all fields.

“To be frank, those who have governed the state have not done as they should. In the fiscal rankings of all the states, Bayelsa ranked 36th in 2020 and 2021. You have been sold short by those not interested in your welfare.” The former Lagos State governor promised to end misery in Bayelsa if elected because he will ensure that the state regains its lost glory and compete favourably with others across. He said: “We will reconstruct and maintain vital federal roadways such as the Mbiama-Yenegoa- Nembe-Brass highway. We will work with willing and capable private sector partners to build a comprehensive network of swamp bridges that connect swamp settlements with upland areas and the wider world. “My government will make the safety and security of the people of this state its highest priority. We will take the necessary measures to address security challenges in the waterways by winning the fight against kidnapping, oil theft and piracy in the Niger Delta.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...