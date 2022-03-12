Nigeria won’t be safe until politicians no longer feel secured – Cleric

Popular cleric in Ogun state, Prophet Sunday Dare Iyunade, has accused the political class of contributing to the challenges of insecurity bedeviling the country, insisting that “Nigeria will not be safe until politicians no longer feel secured.”

He therefore called for the withdrawal of security operatives attached to VIPs and politicians, accusing them of turning security operatives to personal and domestic staff.

Iyunade, the President of Pentecostal Sanctuary Bible Ministries with headquarters in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State spoke at a press conference, organised to herald the activities marking the 26th anniversary and 20th annual convention of the church.

“Insecurity in the nation will persist as the architects and sponsors of insecurity are still on ground. Unless they leave, insecurity cannot be combated.

“Insecurity is an instrument in the hands of some politicians”, the cleric alleged.

He charged the church to sensitise their members on the need to actively participate in the electioneering process, saying Nigeria is in dire need of Christian leaders of high integrity.

The cleric lamented that democracy had been bastardised in Nigeria and only Nigerians, especially Christians with Integrity can cleanse the system.

He noted that the forthcoming 2023 election would amount to a waste of insufficient and unavailable resources if the election fails to produce the right set of leaders.

“Christians are running away from politics because they think it is a dirty game. It is the role of the church to sensitise and encourage their members to actively participate in politics.

“Christians are not up to 5 percent of those in politics. The church must wake to its responsibility, they must raise Christians with untainted character who will rescue Nigeria from the doom we are heading to.

“The church must also moblise their members towards nation building. The Democratic system has been bastardised by the people in power, they have destroyed our democracy and until Christians with Integrity join politics, things will remain the same”, Iyunade said.

