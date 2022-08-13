News

Nigeria won’t forget China’s roles in reversing infrastructure deficit-Presidency

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The Presidency has said that Nigeria would not forget the support of the Chinese government on the role it played on the reversal of her infrastructure deficit. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said this yesterday at the Presidential Villa while playing host to the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, CUI Jianchun and the new Deputy Chief of Mission/ Ministerial Councilor, Zhang Yi. He declared that when the history of the Buhari administration’s efforts to reverse Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit would be written, the role of China would not be forgotten.

The spokesman, who received the envoy in the ompany of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, thanked the Chinese government for its sustained efforts to improve Nigeria’s infrastructure development in several areas including power, rail, and aviation, among others. According to him: “President Buhari has very great respect for China.

Many times he has spoken about the support from China and he deeply appreciates it. President Buhari and President Xi Jinping share respect and friendship. Earlier in his speech, the Ambassador explained his five goals Nigeria-China GDP Strategy, pegged around political consonance, economic cooperation, military collaboration, international coordination and people communication.

 

Our Reporters

