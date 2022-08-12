News

Nigeria won’t forget China’s roles in reversing infrastructure deficit -Presidency

The Presidency has said that Nigeria would not forget the support of the Chinese government the reversal of her infrastructure deficit.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said this Friday at the Presidential Villa while playing host to the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, CUI Jianchun and the new Deputy Chief of Mission/Ministerial Councilor, Zhang Yi.

He declared that when the history of the Buhari Administration’s efforts to reverse Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit would be written, the role of China would not be forgotten.

The spokesman, who received the envoy in the company of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, thanked the Chinese government for sustained efforts to improve Nigeria’s infrastructure development in several areas including power, rail, and aviation, among others.

According to him: “President Buhari has very great respect for China. Many times he has spoken about the support from China and he deeply appreciates it. President Buhari and President Xi Jinping share respect and friendship.

‘‘Nigeria appreciates the mutual cooperation with China and we pray that diplomatic relations will continue to be strong and mutually beneficial. President Buhari has visited China twice and also participated in the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) meeting in South Africa.”

 

