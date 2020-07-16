News

Nigeria won’t participate in 2020 WASSCE, Nwajiuba insists

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, has said that the Federal Government was resoluteinitsdecisiontopause schools’ resumption plans and postponeparticipationinWest African SecondarySchool Certificate (WASSCE) Examinations for secondary schools in the country.

It would be recalled that the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, had last week told State House Correspondents that Nigerian schools would remain shut and secondary final year students would not write the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) until the Ministry considered it safe to do so. Briefing newsmen after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, Nwajiuba said his Ministry considered reopening schools and allowing academic activities, including writing examinations, to resume now as too risky, considering the rising spread of the Coronavirus Pandemic in the country.

This decision had been received with mixed reactions, mostly a huge outcry from a section of the population, including the National Assembly, which had called on President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on the Ministry to rescind its position. He however pointed out that the Ministry was still consulting with Education sector stakeholders on what the best position should be, adding that the West African Examination Council (WAEC) had also started consultations with West African states on a possibility of shifting dates.

“We are still meeting with parents over the decision of the Ministry. What the Minister said reflects the true position of the Ministry; we are not confident yet that everywhere is safe, the numbers from the NCDC are still alarming and we have put this before parents and all the stakeholders in the the Education ecosystem, we are still meeting with them. In fact, there’s a stakeholders’ meeting convened for Monday.

“WAEC on its own part is also negotiating with other West African countries to look at possible shift in date. Once they are through with that meeting and hopefully when we are through with the consultation with stakeholders, if there’s any change in the Ministry’s position, we will communicate. But as it stands, the position of the Honourable Minister, as communicated to you last week, remains the position of the Ministry until further evidence to the contrary or further agreements that may alter those arise”, Nwajiuba said.

