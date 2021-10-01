Business

Nigeria woos investors into $1bn palm oil market

Nigeria’s palm oil market is in excess of over $1 billion waiting for potential investors to tap into, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, said on Thursday in Abuja at the second Andersen Africa-Europe Bridge. Speaking virtually, Adebayo said the Federal Government diversification agenda was fully on course resulting to positive results in the form of recent growth in country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) largely driven by the non-oil sectors. He said the country was richly blessed with palm oil with a domestic market opportunity in excess of $1 billion, which potential investors could take advantage of.

On cassava starch, he said while Nigeria remains the largest producer in the world, a significant domestic supply gap existed with more than 95 per cent of cassava starch still being imported. He said government’s focus was on bringing in large scale investors to bridge the gap and increase production of cassava starch. Speaking on cotton, the .inister told the gathering that the government strategy was to leverage the special economic zones for garment production for both local market and export. He declared that the government was committed to the establishment of special agro-processing zones across the country so as to reduce post-harvest losses, increase value addition to farmers and enhance rural employment.

