News

Nigeria workers dependable allies in our electoral reforms – INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has described Nigerian workers as assets in its electoral reform process.

 

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mohmood Yakubu, in a message to mark Workers’ Day, said Nigeria workers “have contributed immensely and tirelessly to our country’s stability and economic development over the years despite the myriad of challenges.

 

“The commission appreciates the support and understanding it has received and continues to receive from workers as  it implements reforms of the electoral system, such as the expansion of voter access to polling units, continuous voter registration, deployment of appropriate technology, the conduct of numerous off-cycle elections, bye-elections and the ongoing preparations for the 2023 general election.

 

“As we collectively reflect on sustainable measures to improve the welfare and professional capacity of Nigeria workers, the commission wishes to assure the nation that we will spare no effort in ensuring that elections conducted by us continue to get better, freer, fairer, more credible and more inclusive.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Reps accuse PPPRA of doctoring revenue documents

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The House of Representatives Committee on Finance has accused the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) of doctoring revenue documents. The Chairman of the committee, James Faleke, accused the agency at the public hearing on the 2022-2024 Medium- Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP), yesterday. The committee walked out the agency for […]
News

Fuel, electricity hike: Subsidy removal ill-timed –OPC

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) has described the recent increase in the prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and electricity tariff as an attempt to push Nigerians to the wall, saying the Federal Government was ‘sitting on a time bomb’. The Federal Government had on Monday gave reasons for the sudden increase, admitting that previous […]
News

Herdsmen: I used AK-47 as figure of speech, says Bala Mohammed

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, yesterday defended his comment about armed herders, explaining that he used ‘AK- 47’ as a figure of speech for protection. Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, the governor said: “It is a figure of speech to show you the despondence, the desperation and frustration and the agony […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica