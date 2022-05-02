Nigeria workers dependable allies in our electoral reforms – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has described Nigerian workers as assets in its electoral reform process.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mohmood Yakubu, in a message to mark Workers’ Day, said Nigeria workers “have contributed immensely and tirelessly to our country’s stability and economic development over the years despite the myriad of challenges.

“The commission appreciates the support and understanding it has received and continues to receive from workers as it implements reforms of the electoral system, such as the expansion of voter access to polling units, continuous voter registration, deployment of appropriate technology, the conduct of numerous off-cycle elections, bye-elections and the ongoing preparations for the 2023 general election.

“As we collectively reflect on sustainable measures to improve the welfare and professional capacity of Nigeria workers, the commission wishes to assure the nation that we will spare no effort in ensuring that elections conducted by us continue to get better, freer, fairer, more credible and more inclusive.”

