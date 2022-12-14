Nigeria worse than APC met it in 2015 –Olorunfemi

Ayo Olorunfemi is the Deputy National Chairman of the Labour Party. In this interview monitored on Channels Television, he speaks on the party’s manifesto, how the party will reduce poverty, secure Nigeria and increase the minimum wage, among others. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

What do you make of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) criticism of your party’s manifesto that there is no timeline on the number of people you intend to lift out of poverty?

First and foremost, we need to talk about a secure nation before we begin to talk of any other thing. If you look at our manifesto, we talked about a safe manifesto and a secure nation. When you have security everywhere then prosperity will go everywhere. APC is already seven years in government and I don’t know how far they have fulfilled what they said they wanted to do in their former manifesto to Nigerians. It is easier for anybody to begin to criticise the document that we have but Labour Party is not a new party. We have been here and we have what we stand for and there are certain things we are known for and our programme is all about the people. We are not bothered about the criticism coming from a failed political party that couldn’t take us anywhere for seven years.

You don’t think that the criticism is worth considering by your party?

We are looking at constructive criticism and we are talking about people who have been in government for seven years and couldn’t achieve anything. If you talk about security, we are worse than they met us in 2015. Talk about the economy, you and I know what the situation is today and we are talking about a cashless economy, you push out the point of sales machines and made the economy to be cash-based. Because if you go to POS you will collect cash and now there is a summersault in the policy. They are making it difficult again for people to go the banks.

Can the Labour Party be a little more specific in terms of its realistic target of people they intend to lift out of poverty and what’s the timeline?

Talking about time, I want us to focus on the project itself. First and foremost, before you begin to talk about time. This is a country where we claim to be very religious but we also pretend not to appreciate the religions that we portray. Everything depends on God. When you are determined and you recognise your culture and environment and you have a programme that is suited for the people that you want to govern. I’m telling you, if we tell you 10 years, it could be four years or three years. A turnaround can take place within three years depending on the political will of the people.

Is that how we are supposed to relate to your party manifesto?

Our party manifesto is very clear and we have said from the onset that we know where we are going to. We can give you a timeframe based on what we are going to meet on the ground because we are not yet in government. We are not yet familiar with the menace that this government has created and even the previous government too. It is then that we can sit down and give you an accurate timeframe. We don’t tell lies and it can be shorter than what we are talking about. It could be three years and it could be four years but the first thing we are going to do is to ensure that Nigeria is secure.

Without security, there is no prosperity anywhere and I can tell you that the only political party that can bring about security and a sane environment in Nigeria is that party that never got involved in the menace that we have in the country. The two other political parties are involved in bringing the crisis to Nigeria, bringing insecurity to Nigeria but Labour Party was never a party to everything that led to the insecurity that we have today in Nigeria. So, if we are going to face it, we will face it headlong. This government cannot face it because they are involved in the menace that we find ourselves in today.

For a number of people, Labour Party did not exist until the emergence of the presidential candidate. He is the one who has injected life into the party. Would you agree with that?

I disagree with that notion because everything depends on the time that God has set for certain things to happen. What is happening in Nigeria today has been planned many years ago by God and this is the manifestation time for these things to happen. I must tell you that Labour Party did not just come from the blues; it has been hiding over the years. If you recall, we were in court on several occasions.

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) decided that they must be involved in active politics and for that reason, the TUC reorganised its political commission for which I’m still the chairman. We did the reconciliation that you saw in the Labour Party and today, of course, if Labour Party remained the way it chose to be, Peter Obi would not come and say he wants to contest.

We used to have a situation whereby someone will say he is not our candidate and the other one will say he is our candidate. Today, we have a unified Labour Party that both the TUC, NLC and the executive of the Labour Party are united together.

That was why Peter Obi could come and use the platform and don’t forget that we have our structure in all the local governments of the federation. So, those who are saying that we don’t have structure, we laugh at them but now they can see what the labour movement can do with their own political party.

What you are saying is that a number of factors have culminated in what we are seeing as the fortune of your party’s presidential candidate… You are correct. First and foremost, you need to also commend us for looking for a candidate like Peter Obi. We couldn’t have gotten anyone from the wood and said this is the candidate we want to support.

You look for him or he looked for you?

We searched for him because he was not the only one then. We searched for him and we told him that we needed him in the party. We had aspirants inhouse because Prof Pat Utomi was an aspirant and we had several others and we considered so many other options.

Is Prof Pat Utomi a member of your party?

Yes, he came to join us at a point even before Peter Obi came. He came around January this year because there was this collaboration between us and the NCFront but at a point, we took a decision that we can’t form a new political party when we have our own political party.

Part of what your presidential candidate has said is to look at hourly wages for workers. How is your party reconciling some of the things labour unions have kicked against in the past or might have an objection to with some of the things you have promised in your manifesto?

We have different types of employment and I think the aspect that our presidential candidate is talking about has to do with those that work on daily pay. For employment, we want you to agree with us that employment is not just social welfare we have produced and that is one of the things we stand for. Apart from being a labour movement that emphasises more on productivity and reward systems, we don’t just joke with productivity. It must go hand in hand with wages. You will agree with me that someone who is digging the groundwork more than those of us who are sitting down in the comfort of an air conditioner talking or writing.

They do a lot of hard work and you can’t compare someone who is carrying heavy loads from one point to another. You must reward that person handsomely in order for him to be able to live accordingly. If you are a scientist and you are working in a particular sector of the party economy, you are also rewarded based on what you are able to produce. If you are a researcher, you are rewarded based on the research you are doing. But the group we are talking about is those manual labourers, they should be rewarded appropriately. The only way we can reward them is to attach their wages to the hours they work.

The question is that organised labour has kicked against it even for minimum wage workers. Have you had this conversation with organised labour to see how some of these plans will suit them?

Now we have our own government and we know how to apply it very well and to the advantage of Nigerian workers. The N30,000 minimum wage divides it into 30 places, which amounts to N1,000 per day. Is that money? So, we are now saying if you are paying me N1,000 per hour and I have to give you six hours that is N6,000 per day and if I work in a particular organization, I can decide to work for six hours and go back to my house. If we are Labour Party and we are saying this, it means that organised labour is already what we are talking about. We are involved and as I speak here, I’m a secretary general of a union and whatever we are doing is with the consent and approval of the Nigerian Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress. We don’t want to expose the implementation before they will mess it up for us. When we get there, you will see how these things work. I will assure you that Nigerian workers will be happier with what we are trying to do.

Since this going to be a major campaign point, what hourly rate would you be proposing for Nigerian workers?

It depends on the nature of the job that would be given out. For instance, when you take a closer look at the manual labour out there, a labourer doesn’t take less than N2,500 or N3,000 per day, which is still not good as far as the reward system is concerned. If you break it down to hourly rate and you divide N3,000 by six hours, you will be talking about N500 per hour. When you benchmark that against what we have now, certainly you will be talking of something within the range of N500 to N1,000 per hour depending on the nature of the work. At the end of the day, someone can effectively say that he can make up to N4,000 per day. When you multiply N4,000 per day by 25 days, you will be talking about N80,000 to N100,000 for somebody who has worked very hard as a labourer.

Ideally, what you are saying is that what we should have as a minimum wage that is between N80,000 and N100,000. Where will you get the revenue to pay the workers?

That is very correct and that is precisely where we are going. We shall fulfill this promise because we have what it takes in this country to be prosperous and we can do better than that. I told you earlier that employment is not just about social welfare; it is about productivity, so we are going to make people be productive. And out of what they are producing, something will come out and I will assure you that we have arable land in the North and South. We are talking about export-oriented industrialisation for the country.

By the time you see prosperity on display; you will agree with us that it is the minimum we can take. As a matter of fact, you know the amount of oil in the name of oil theft that has been leaving this country. We know where these things are coming from and it has amounted to the level of insecurity that we have today. Even our youths are protesting and you see a lot of them going into crime and becoming violent, it is evidence of bad governance.

You forgot to tell us how much the minimum wage will be per hour based on your projections…

We are looking at between N500 and N1,000 depending on the nature of the work per hour. That will give you an average of N80,000 to N100,000 per month. So, if we are talking about a minimum wage of N80,000, of course, that is where we ought to be.

What is the philosophy of the Labour Party because your candidate in the recent Osun governorship election has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)?

Don’t forget that the Osun governorship election took place before the full reconciliation of the various factions within the Labour Party. So, people before now come in and use the political party when they are dumped in one way or the other by their political parties but right now the situation is not as it used to be. Before you can be allowed into the party to contest in any election, we must have been satisfied that you belong to our ideological group. When you talk of someone like Yusuf Lasun going back to PDP, we can’t be surprised because we took his candidacy with a pinch of salt and you saw the outcome of the election. Labour Party did not put weight on that particular election.

One of the promises in your manifesto is to secure Nigeria, end terrorism and banditry but one thing missing is community policing. Why is community policing and restructuring not contained in the ideological disposition of Labour Party?

The word restructuring is all-encompassing. When it comes to details, then you are talking about community policing. Apart from community policing, we believe that having state police will help us a lot and we are also committed to that. I don’t have to stay here and begin to give you details as to how we are going to tackle insecurity because doing so will jeopardise our strategy. But I can assure you I have been kidnap before and I have been with these people in the forest and I know their mindset. I know what they are doing and the reason why they are doing it. I also know how they came into the country. I’m happy to be part of the Labour Party that will drive the process of fighting insecurity in Nigeria.

