Nigeria, worse than it was 6 years back, APC Chieftain tells FG, Arewa youths

The fallout over Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah’s Christmas Message has taken another dimension as a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Jonathan Vatsa has advised the Federal Government and the Arewa youths to leave the clergyman alone and address the issues he has raised on the state of the nation.

Vatsa, a former Publicity Secretary of the APC in Niger State, said it is unfortunate that some “political contractors” are also picking holes on what he said was “the truth and sincere assessments of the present situation in the country”, saying that “the country is worse than it was six years ago”.

The Coordinator on Public Affairs to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State in a statement in Minna titled: “When shall we accept the truth”, pointed out that all the issues raised by Kukah “are the whole truth and nothing but the truth”.

He disclosed that the divisions among Nigerians today is more visible than the one that led to the civil war in the country, warning that “every right thinking human being knows that the country is drifting towards anarchy with the current situation”.

Vatsa, a former Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, while expressing regrets said: “Rather than looking at Kukah’s assessment of the situation in the country and try to proffer solutions to them, the Federal Government and its “paid contractors are picking holes and politicizing this genuine and sincere observations”.

He pointed out that the greatest challenge facing the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration is its inability to accept “genuine criticism” which he said “a serious government uses such criticism to correct its mistakes and forge ahead”.

