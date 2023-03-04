Nigeria would have been at World Cup if… – Chris Green

‘I was dropped from junior basketball championship for older players ‘

Former chairman of the Technical Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation and current commissioner for sports in Rivers State, Barrister Chris Green, in this interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA has said the success of Rivers United must be traced to the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike. Excerpts:

Rivers United under your watch have done well on the continent with two wins in three games, what would you say about the team’s performance so far?

I think it is actually expected of them. It doesn’t come to me as a surprise because they’ve been building the team to stand the test of time, that is the truth of it. It’s not a new thing, it’s working according to plan. We are not yet where we want to be but we are working, striving to get to where we want to be. We are working silently and quietly and I hope and pray that by the grace of God, we will get to where we want to be.

It all started on a bad note with a 3-0 loss, but the team have turned things around, how did they achieve that?

In football, you don’t know what will break. Anything can happen in a second.

Within five minutes three goals were scored. If you had told anybody, they would say it’s not possible but that is football, it can happen. I have that conviction and assurance that they would give me a victory because if you look at the statistics, you will find out that the results were in our favour. That’s football for you.

Rivers United won the league last time, as the defending champion, are you looking forward to retaining the trophy?

This league is an abnormal league. It’s not a league that we are confident in, we are just playing and participating. It’s not a proper league, it’s quite an abnormal league and a lot happened.

There are things that are strange that are happening in the league right now. For instance before any game, you will hear a situation where they will say the General Secretary is calling referees and telling them things. I’m not there to know what he’s telling them.

Ordinarily, that should be done by the Nigerian Referee Association via circular every week reminding referees to be up and doing in their games. No two persons will get the same admonition or guidelines from the General Secretary verbally. It’s not possible. Situations differ and how honest will such advise be. Can you not use that opportunity and do what you want to do. Or does the General Secretary have no interest?

He does. It’s not right. So far the referees are doing well and I commend them. It puts them under pressure and there is no need for that. Where is it done in the world that you have to call referees before a match and warn, admonish them. Allow them to do their job, they are independent people, so let them be independent.

You contested the results of the last National Sports Festival, are you satisfied with the outcome after investigations?

Well, the truth of the matter is that I’m satisfied with just one thing that has been noted. I actually wrote an official letter to the festival committee and the minister of sports. I must say kudos to the Minister, I must commend him highly. How I wish and pray that he would be retained.

It is my prayer that he should be retained to complete what he is yet to complete. He is moving in the right direction, although not everybody approves. I think if he does get another term, he will clear all the thorns in the bush and make the path clear for Nigerians. I said there was medal padding, I challenged, disputed what was said and at the end of the day it was resolved and settled t h a t there were in the wrong.

How more satisfied could I have been than this?

I saw something, the minister looked into it and now the results have come out. They didn’t do a proper or perfect job because I know there are still areas that I doubt and if you follow how the thing went, on a Friday, or Saturday before the end of the festival, somebody was losing and on the last day he had got 41 medals. Check Lagos, Oyo, Edo. I seriously doubt what they have got. Check them.

How difficult or easy has it been for you as the commissioner for sports in Rivers State?

It’s been very eventful. I like challenges, I like facing them. I have the courage to face challenges, I’m not scared of working and challenges. I take on them head on and I don’t look at anybody. I don’t care who is on the road.

I do it the way I think it should be done. I listen to people, I have a listening ear and I consult a lot of people so as to come out with the best decision ever and that is what I’ve been doing.

That is why we’ve been turning out these results in all areas. For the first time in Rivers State, we went with 876 athletes to the festival. It has never happened in the history of the state. The last one was about 300 athletes.

The second largest after Delta. I know that festival is not only about winning but also about exposure. If you don’t win in this festival, the next festival you can be ready because you have got a bit of exposure and experience. It is also something we should go and learn from and when we come back home you know what to do.

Anything that you see been done right there, you come back home and replicate same. With the funds that were given to me, I used them and I used them very well. I’m not looking at statistics, I’m looking at the people.

I invested in the people, I want to build people and that is what is more important to me. If you die nobody will bury you with all the money and houses you have. I have children and invest in them. I take care of myself and train them to be independent. That’s how my father raised me.

I have never touched any of my father’s property till today. I never got near any of them. We were taught to build ourselves and not look at him and what he achieved. We were to surpass what he had achieved.

That’s the same way I’m training my three children.

You just mentioned building the athletes, would you say you have enough junior athletes to excel in the nearest future?

Our job is to catch them young, getting them through the loops. It’s not a day’s job. It can’t happen in a day, it’s a process. It might be five years or more so that’s what we are doing. We are building capacity and getting them. We have athletes for them to look up to like role models.

While at the NFF, you were at a time the Chairman of the Technical Committee, what would you say about the committee now?

I didn’t start football business just yesterday. I started in Shark Football Club in 1992. And we didn’t do badly.

I left the club in 1998 and when I joined the Nigerian Football Federation, I knew what I was going to do there in whatever capacity I was going to work. I worked in committees and I did well.

Even in the technical committee you are talking about, the technical committee that I superintended over, it was the most glorious period ever in our football since the inception of this country.

We started staggering, we didn’t start well but we got our feet and we won the AFCON. We won the U-17 back-to-back. We won the African women cup. We won the U-20 African championship. We were churning out results here and there because we knew what we were doing.

We were doing the right thing without caring about whoever, we made sure the right coaches were employed, we made sure the right players were taken, we made sure the right policies were given, we made sure the right philosophies were given and at the end of the day the result was good.

We pumped out results. If we are not getting now, we need to check what is the matter?

Why don’t we get another person to do what we did. We have many people like Green around and even those that are better than him, they are over a million people here like that but they do not have the opportunity to showcase what they can do. If a modest person like me can have my modest achievements, what about people that are better than me?

We would have been in the World Cup, we would have been like Morocco or Senegal. My plan was that after the World Cup if not for these little distractions from the ministry, I had said in my mind that the way we are going I knew it wasn’t anything special.

Now you are bringing players from abroad, you are bringing people from here and they are not sure. Everyday one new player comes or the other.

We are not sure what will happen next. Is that what we are there for?

Let’s talk about you, how did you come into sports?

I was born into a sporting family. Everybody in my family; my father, mother; sports run through us. My father played a bit of football in those days but not everybody today knows that my father was one of the first set of referees to be barged by FIFA.

My father was an international referee, and he was one of the first set to be given the FIFA barge with the likes of Sunny Pablo. That is it, that’s my father. I was born in a football family.

If you look at it you will find out that I played football not at the level that anybody would have wanted to draft me but I played some form of football to the level I could play but I played more of basketball because I represented Rivers State federally in basketball and I even got a call up to the national level before it was time to get to Mozambique. As a small boy I wasn’t up to 18, I was 16.

They decamped all of us and brought older players to go. That is it. That’s my story. Sports is in my family. It came to us naturally.

How do you manage your busy schedule with your family?

First, I want to thank God for the gift of life, health.

Without health you can’t do anything. I multitask, I face all sorts and sometimes I programme myself and sometimes it’s impossible to programme myself because things pop up unexpectedly.

When it happens, I adjust. I pray to God, I’m a Christian, to help me. God is the answer to this question. You cannot use my headlight to drive your car, you may not be able to use it again. I just say God thank you.

That’s just it. Let’s go back to Rivers United, what did you do to turn the fortune of the team around as they have not won anything when you became the commissioner and in months, they became champions?

For Rivers United I met it in tatters, everything was in disarray. I met it in tatters because the governor of Rivers State is one football enthusiast, you won’t believe but this governor knows everything about football.

He even knows more than me. You won’t believe that there is hardly any match that we play that he doesn’t watch. He wants to get information because he has interest. He loves it. You can’t tell him anything because he knows what you are telling him.

He follows idea. Even when we were about to win the league, he told us that if we were going neck-toneck with these people we will not win the league. I said how and he said the Nigerian factor will come in. ‘Are you not aware that they are fighting you?’ he asked me. He said they are ganging up against me but he said ‘I’m a strong man and I will know what to do.’

People are envious over your achievements. I’m not joking and that’s what he told me, ‘pepper them’. That was how we went to win the four matches. He said it openly that if we were winning, that they will push us out. That is how bad it has been. If we are to be fair enough, do the right thing and follow the right path, we won’t see what we are seeing now.

We will not be struggling to succeed in this country. I can do it in NFF and I’ve replicated it in Rivers United. Everyday, I look at them; sports man of the year, football administrator of the year, and other titles, you go and pay money to get, you buy it, go and check them. Go and check what they have achieved.

Have you heard them call my name before?

I’m number one enemy. I’m doing it for this country, I’m very patriotic. Nigeria comes first to my governor and me as well. I don’t have any other country. I did it when I was in NFF and now we are the only team on the continent. Because of the way we are running our league, nobody here expects us to get there.

What would you say about the support from the state governor, Wike?

We are running our club as professionally as we can and this governor has been so supportive. He has been behind all these successes.

Nyesom Wike is the brain behind these successes. When Rivers United was formed, the merging of Sharks and Dolphins, for six years they didn’t win anything and this governor provided everything at that time that will make life meaningful for them.

All of a sudden, he said Green come and take over this team and, in a month, I won the league. N15.6 million was given to them in compensation. Which governor will do that in this country?

Rivers United is run as professionally as you can think, it is about one of the few clubs that has a club camp. Our players remain in camp, we feed them three times a day, which club does it? I can challenge you that no club in this country does that. They can’t do it anywhere in Nigeria. We give them water as much as they want. They have electricity 24/7.

If the national one is not working they switch over to the private one, automatically. Our least earner is about the highest paid in some other clubs. In fact let me tell you the truth, we are not even getting what I want us to get. We have not got our target yet, I’m moving towards it. That’s the next stage I’m going to. I want Rivers United to be like the Al Ahly of this world that is professionally run.

That is why I tell our players, listen, these things are not given to them because we have plenty, to whom much is given, much is expected. Even in this match I told them, should you not win this match, you will not get an estacode. Estacode is not a right like you know. It’s a privilege. Their right is their match bonus, your winning bonus is your right, that is what you signed for. Did you sign for estacode?

Why will you collect it if you don’t know if you will qualify to play on the continent? That is why they go for it. Do you know that Rivers United is the only club that gives estacode. The minimum we have given a player is 500 dollars. Then talk about the head coaches.

Any money that is given to me I make sure that it is given to the club. I know people that would pocket it. You don’t put yourself first, you put the team first, that is why when I scold them, I have the right to do that because I know that I’m meeting up to my obligations.

