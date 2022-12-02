Sports

Nigeria would have won Qatar World Cup –Pinnick

…says Osimhen can potentially become biggest star like Maradona

A former president of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick has said the Super Eagles could have won the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar had the team qualified for the Mundial. Pinnick, who lamented the team’s absence, said Napoli striker Victor Osimhen could also have emerged as the biggest star of the tournament.

The FIFA Council member, who hailed the performances of African teams in the tournament, said on Arise TV yesterday that Osimhen would have guided the Super Eagles to glory as Diego Maradona did with Argentina at the 1986 World Cup. “This [Qatar 2022] could have been Nigeria’s World Cup,” Pinnick said. “Osimhen would have been like Maradona in 1986 in that World Cup.

“Like I told the African teams [like Senegal and Morocco], we want an African team to win it [ the World Cup], but if you people don’t, Nigeria will be the first to win it, maybe in the next World Cup. “When they are playing on the field, I take them as Nigerian. And again, I will apologize to Nigerians, and I take responsibility as the then President of the Federation, but I believe we have gone beyond that now.” Pinnick added, “Let us enjoy the World Cup. Qatar has given us a wonderful spectacle to behold, and I believe we should enjoy it. I am a proud Nigerian and am happy to be here to represent the country with dignity at any time.”

 

